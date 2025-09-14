Saudi Pro League’s Top 5 Richest Clubs in 2025: Massive Squad Values Revealed
The Saudi Pro League has become one of the wealthiest football competitions globally. Among this, five clubs stand out as the richest in 2025 due to their high squad market values, massive wage bills, and star-studded lineups.
Al-Hilal: The Asian Powerhouse
Sitting at the pinnacle is Al-Hilal, boasting a squad valued at around €240 million and an eye-watering annual wage bill close to €197 million. Widely regarded as Asia’s most successful club, Al-Hilal continues to attract world-class talents like Neymar, Rúben Neves, and Sergej Milinković-Savić. Their transfer approach focuses on marquee signings that not only strengthen their on-field performance but also enhance their global brand presence.
Al-Nassr: Star-Studded and Cash-Heavy
Challenging Al-Hilal in terms of spending is Al-Nassr, whose annual wage bill reportedly exceeds €396 million. The club’s standout superstar is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, who alone is said to earn nearly €200 million per year. Supporting him are notable players like Aymeric Laporte and Kingsley Coman, pushing the squad's market value to approximately €145 million. Al-Nassr is considered a global talking point in the business of football, combining serious sporting ambitions with glamorous appeal.
Al-Ahli: Rising Challenger
Al-Ahli ranks third, with a squad estimated to be worth between €150 million and €175 million and a wage bill nearing €170 million. Riyad Mahrez shines as the club’s marquee player, drawing significant attention from fans and sponsors alike. With a heavy investment in international talent, Al-Ahli is positioning itself as a formidable challenger to the league’s established giants, aiming for success both domestically and in Asian competitions.
Al-Ittihad: A Blend of Star Power and Future Vision
Coming in fourth, Al-Ittihad’s squad valuation sits between €110 million and €150 million, paired with an annual wage bill around €140 million. Their marquee signing is the Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, whose presence lights up the club’s international profile. Al-Ittihad’s strategy focuses on mixing big-name acquisitions with building a competitive squad capable of sustained success in the coming years.
Al-Qadsiah: The Rising Contender
Rounding out the top five is Al-Qadsiah, with a squad valued around €125 million. Their high-profile signing of Italian striker Mateo Retegui signals their intent to challenge the bigger clubs. Although their wage bill is comparatively smaller, Al-Qadsiah’s rapid financial growth highlights the expanding wealth and competitive spirit spreading through the Saudi Pro League.