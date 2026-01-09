- Home
- Sports
- Ritika Sajdeh Buys Stunning Mumbai Mansion Worth More Than Rohit Sharma’s IPL Salary; Check Here
Ritika Sajdeh Buys Stunning Mumbai Mansion Worth More Than Rohit Sharma’s IPL Salary; Check Here
Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, has purchased a new Mumbai home reportedly worth more than Rohit’s IPL salary, making headlines for its extravagance and highlighting her impressive real estate
Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has bought a new house. She purchased this house in Mumbai, and its price is said to be ₹26.30 crore.
Team India's former captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has purchased her new property in Ahuja Towers, Prabhadevi.
This is a residential building developed by Ahuja Construction. The new apartment bought by Ritika Sajdeh not only costs crores but also has many special features.
As for the features of the new house Ritika bought, the new apartment has a carpet area of 2,760.40 square feet.
It also has parking for three cars. Ritika registered this house on December 12, 2025. She had to pay ₹1.31 crore in stamp duty and a ₹30,000 registration fee on the deal.
According to the information, Ritika bought the new apartment from Ajinkya Dattatraya Patil and Pooja Ajinkya Patil.
Ritika Sajdeh worked as a sports manager at Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment, where she managed ad deals and brand associations for many famous athletes.
Prabhadevi is well-connected by the Western Express Highway, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dr. Annie Besant Road, and the Western Railway line.
Prabhadevi is also easily accessible from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. It is connected to the city's major business districts and lifestyle hubs.
The apartment Ritika bought is priced at ₹26.30 crore, which is more than Rohit Sharma's IPL salary. Rohit Sharma's IPL salary is ₹16 crore.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.