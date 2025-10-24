- Home
Xabi Alonso is determined to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, willing to let anyone go except Mbappe. Juventus values him at €100M. The Turkish forward’s rise in Serie A and Champions League has Madrid dreaming big.
The New Face of Turkish Football
Kenan Yildiz has rapidly emerged as one of European football’s most exciting young talents. The 20-year-old forward has established himself as Juventus’ leading attacking force, carrying the torch for the new generation of Turkish stars alongside Arda Guler. His influence in Serie A, combined with standout performances against Real Madrid in the Champions League and at the recent Club World Cup, has not gone unnoticed at the Bernabeu.
Italian media intermediary Giovanni Branchini confirmed Real Madrid’s interest, revealing the club’s intentions and the potential hurdles ahead: "Xabi wants Yildiz at Real Madrid. He's willing to part with anyone to bring him in, except Kylian Mbappe. Juventus, however, is asking for around €100 million," he explained on Tuttomercato.
A Complicated Path to Madrid
The situation is far from straightforward. Juventus is building a project around Yildiz, confident in his potential to lead their attack for years to come. But with Europe’s elite clubs circling, the financial and emotional stakes are high. Any negotiation with Real Madrid would start with a hefty €100 million price tag, a figure reflecting both Yildiz’s talent and Juventus’ reluctance to part with him easily.
For Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso’s personal connection with Yildiz could be the key to making a move. The coach first met the young striker during his playing days at Bayern Munich, when Yildiz was emerging through the Bavarian youth system. The mutual respect between the two has endured.
Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Juventus, Alonso praised the Turkish forward: "They have some very good players, and Yildiz is one of them. His development has been fantastic. I've known him since we were together at Bayern, and seeing his progress makes me very happy."
Dreaming of the Bernabeu
Yildiz himself hasn’t hidden his admiration for Real Madrid, describing the club and its iconic stadium in glowing terms: "Real Madrid is fantastic. Every kid dreams of playing at the Bernabéu. It's one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Facing them in the Champions League was a dream come true," he recently declared.
The striker’s words highlight the ambition and mindset of a young player ready for the next challenge. Juventus may hope to keep him as the centerpiece of their attack, but the lure of Madrid—and the €100 million price tag—suggests that the next chapter in Yildiz’s career could be just over the horizon.
Juventus’ Balancing Act
For the Turin club, the priority is clear: develop Yildiz while remaining realistic about the interest he generates. Selling him to a club like Real Madrid would be monumental, both financially and symbolically, but Juventus knows that top-tier European clubs have the resources to make such deals a reality. The coming months will reveal whether Yildiz remains the heart of Juventus’ project or takes the next step in his rapid rise across the continent.