Image Credit : Getty

The situation is far from straightforward. Juventus is building a project around Yildiz, confident in his potential to lead their attack for years to come. But with Europe’s elite clubs circling, the financial and emotional stakes are high. Any negotiation with Real Madrid would start with a hefty €100 million price tag, a figure reflecting both Yildiz’s talent and Juventus’ reluctance to part with him easily.

For Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso’s personal connection with Yildiz could be the key to making a move. The coach first met the young striker during his playing days at Bayern Munich, when Yildiz was emerging through the Bavarian youth system. The mutual respect between the two has endured.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Juventus, Alonso praised the Turkish forward: "They have some very good players, and Yildiz is one of them. His development has been fantastic. I've known him since we were together at Bayern, and seeing his progress makes me very happy."