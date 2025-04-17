Real Madrid's future: AI reveals Los Blancos' dream signings after shock UCL exit
An advanced AI tool reveals the ideal signings Real Madrid should make after their Champions League exit, pinpointing perfect fits for key positions.
AI revolution in football
Football is quietly undergoing a decisive transformation — not on the pitch, but in the way clubs strategize off it. As data becomes king in scouting and recruitment, artificial intelligence is emerging as a crucial ally for top clubs. One of the most sophisticated tools in this space is PLAIER, a system that uses a database of over 300,000 players from more than 200 countries, offering personalized analysis based on a team’s playing style.
Following Real Madrid’s Champions League elimination to Arsenal, PLAIER identified players who would best fit into Los Blancos’ system in five key positions. The system, according to co-founder and CEO Jan Wendt, assesses individual performance, tactical fit, and squad compatibility.
What PLAIER said?
“The system measures a player's contribution to the team's success, analyzing their playing style and position on the field before looking for similar profiles in terms of efficiency, style, and role,” Wendt was quoted as saying in a MARCA report.
Full-Backs with Attacking Instinct
In modern football, full-backs are as vital to attacking build-up as they are to defensive structure. PLAIER’s picks at right-back are Reece James (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), and Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich). All three bring creativity and width — qualities essential to Real Madrid's setup.
“Alexander-Arnold is excellent in many of the right-back situations, but he has certain weaknesses in areas such as interceptions, aerial duels, and one-on-ones,” Wendt told the newspaper. “Although signing him at zero cost would make financial sense, if Madrid is willing to invest, Reece James is a better option: he has fewer weaknesses and also excels in the same metrics where TAA excels.”
Filling the Kroos Void
With Toni Kroos now retired, Real Madrid face a significant gap in midfield creativity and control. Dani Ceballos has stepped up sporadically, but consistency remains a concern. PLAIER’s AI recommends Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Tottenham’s James Maddison, and PSV’s Joey Veerman as potential midfield generals.
“Each position has a profile that reflects the type of actions most important for that role,” Wendt pointed out. “Kroos was the best at the most decisive plays for a midfielder. He primarily played as an organizer in the deep zone, although he could also act as a playmaker in more advanced areas, giving his team complete flexibility.”
Vinicius’s Shadow and Right-Wing Firepower
Should Real Madrid ever need to replace or rotate Vinicius Jr — especially amid reports of interest from Saudi Arabia — PLAIER highlights three wingers with similar explosiveness: Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth), and Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).
“Vinicius is one of the highest-rated players in our system for his position. Replacing him would be very difficult,” Wendt admits. “However, Doku, Sinisterra, and Garnacho are the ones who most closely match his profile and the tasks he performs in a match.”
On the right flank, the tool identifies Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, Palmeiras’ teenage sensation Estevao (soon joining Chelsea), and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — already one of Europe’s most consistent wingers.
Technology to Sharpen Scouting, Not Replace It
AI is not here to eliminate the traditional scout’s role, but rather to enhance it by accelerating processes and minimizing errors. For a club like Real Madrid, where each transfer carries both financial and strategic weight, tools like PLAIER may well define future success.
In the era of data-driven football, Real Madrid’s next Galácticos could very well be AI-recommended.
These are the names AI proposes to solve Real Madrid's "woes." These days, algorithms help anticipate the future... without forgetting the present.