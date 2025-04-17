Image Credit : Getty

Football is quietly undergoing a decisive transformation — not on the pitch, but in the way clubs strategize off it. As data becomes king in scouting and recruitment, artificial intelligence is emerging as a crucial ally for top clubs. One of the most sophisticated tools in this space is PLAIER, a system that uses a database of over 300,000 players from more than 200 countries, offering personalized analysis based on a team’s playing style.

Following Real Madrid’s Champions League elimination to Arsenal, PLAIER identified players who would best fit into Los Blancos’ system in five key positions. The system, according to co-founder and CEO Jan Wendt, assesses individual performance, tactical fit, and squad compatibility.