“RAW’s About to Get Personal” – 5 Things The Usos Could Do After Their WWE Reunion
The Usos are back together on RAW. Here are five explosive directions WWE could take next.
The Usos Could Call Out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker for a Fight
Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have been a thorn in the side of Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. With Jimmy Uso now back, the twins might confront The Vision directly on RAW. A heated exchange could quickly escalate into a brawl, reigniting the tension that’s been simmering since Clash in Paris.
Jimmy and Jey Might Challenge The Vision to a Wrestlepalooza Tag Match
After their reunion, The Usos could lay down a challenge to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker for Wrestlepalooza. With the event set for September 20, the timing is perfect for a high-stakes tag team showdown. The Vision has momentum, but The Usos have legacy, and revenge on their minds.
The Usos May Confirm Their Full-Time Return to RAW
Fans have speculated about The Usos’ future, and RAW could be the place they make it official. A full-time return would inject energy into a tag division that’s been lacking star power. If they announce their commitment to Monday nights, it could shift the landscape heading into fall.
The Usos Could Target the World Tag Team Titles
With their return, The Usos might immediately set their sights on the World Tag Team Championship. Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh have held the titles since June, but fresh challengers are needed. A title feud would elevate the division and give fans a marquee match at Wrestlepalooza.
Jimmy Might Vow to Help Jey Regain the World Heavyweight Championship
Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship after Money in the Bank, but he wasn’t pinned at Clash in Paris. Jimmy could promise to help his brother reclaim the gold, setting up a renewed singles push. Their bond, and unfinished business, could drive a compelling storyline heading into Wrestlepalooza.