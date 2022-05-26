Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Lucia Loi, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s fiance?

    First Published May 26, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gets engaged to childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi after romantic proposal.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has proposed to his childhood sweetheart, Lucia Loi, during a romantic trip to Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

    Also read: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in plunging gown, leather onesie at Cannes

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The 24-year-old posted a photograph on Instagram confirming the news with a caption, "24.05.22 🤍 @lucialoi." Manchester United led wishes to the couple as it wrote, "So happy for you both!"

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Rashford's fiance, Lucia Loi, is a business graduate from the University of Manchester. The couple, who have been together since school, was spotted in the stands of England's 2018 World Cup clash against Colombia, leading to a massive bump in her followers on Instagram.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Reports state that Rashford and Lucia had briefly split in 2021 after eight years together but got back together earlier this year. According to the 25-year-old's bio, Lucia is fond of "fitness, art and cooking" and "enjoys travelling".

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Lucia's net worth is believed to be 250,000 dollars, which mainly represents earnings from a successful PR career. Meanwhile, Rashford earns over 10.4 million pounds per year and has a net worth of around 80 million dollars, making him one of the wealthiest youngsters in the country. 

    Also read: Who is Man United star Harry Maguire's newly-wedded wife Fern Hawkins?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Rashford's engagement comes amidst reports of transfer interest from other clubs. However, the forward, who came through United's academy, appears keen to stay and fight for his place under new manager Erik ten Hag.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Still President of IOA Narinder Batra slams media reports claiming he resigned snt

    'Still President of IOA': Narinder Batra slams media reports claiming he resigned

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), Indian Premier League, LSG vs RCB: Rajat Patidar sees Royal challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2; Twitter jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), LSG vs RCB: Patidar's 100 puts Bangalore in Qualifier 2; Twitter jubilant

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), Indian Premier League, LSG vs RCB: Fans lose it as Rajat Patidar 100 puts Royal Challengers Bangalore on top against Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), LSG vs RCB: Fans lose it as Rajat Patidar's ton puts Bangalore on top

    East Bengal ropes in Emami Group as new investor after CM Mamata Banerjee intervenes again-ayh

    East Bengal ropes in Emami Group as new investor after CM Mamata Banerjee intervenes again

    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Here is how Hardik Pandya and son Agastya feel about GT Gujarat Titans reaching final-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: Here's how Hardik Pandya and son Agastya feel about GT reaching final

    Recent Stories

    Navjot Singh Sidhu to work as clerk in jail can eat berries and papaya gcw

    Navjot Singh Sidhu to work as clerk in jail, can eat berries and papaya

    ATMA 2022: Admit cards out, Exam to be held on May 29 - adt

    ATMA 2022: Admit cards out, Exam to be held on May 29

    Apple WWDC 2022 Know when and where to watch what can be introduced gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: Know when and where to watch; what can be introduced?

    Man spends whopping Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog' - gps

    Man spends whopping Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

    Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement - gps

    Watch: Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon