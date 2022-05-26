Who is Lucia Loi, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s fiance?

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gets engaged to childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi after romantic proposal.

Image Credit: Instagram

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has proposed to his childhood sweetheart, Lucia Loi, during a romantic trip to Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Also read: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in plunging gown, leather onesie at Cannes

Image Credit: Instagram

The 24-year-old posted a photograph on Instagram confirming the news with a caption, "24.05.22 🤍 @lucialoi." Manchester United led wishes to the couple as it wrote, "So happy for you both!"

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rashford's fiance, Lucia Loi, is a business graduate from the University of Manchester. The couple, who have been together since school, was spotted in the stands of England's 2018 World Cup clash against Colombia, leading to a massive bump in her followers on Instagram.

Image Credit: Instagram

Reports state that Rashford and Lucia had briefly split in 2021 after eight years together but got back together earlier this year. According to the 25-year-old's bio, Lucia is fond of "fitness, art and cooking" and "enjoys travelling".

Image Credit: Instagram

Lucia's net worth is believed to be 250,000 dollars, which mainly represents earnings from a successful PR career. Meanwhile, Rashford earns over 10.4 million pounds per year and has a net worth of around 80 million dollars, making him one of the wealthiest youngsters in the country. Also read: Who is Man United star Harry Maguire's newly-wedded wife Fern Hawkins?

Image Credit: Getty Images