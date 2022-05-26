Who is Lucia Loi, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s fiance?
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gets engaged to childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi after romantic proposal.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has proposed to his childhood sweetheart, Lucia Loi, during a romantic trip to Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
The 24-year-old posted a photograph on Instagram confirming the news with a caption, "24.05.22 🤍 @lucialoi." Manchester United led wishes to the couple as it wrote, "So happy for you both!"
Rashford's fiance, Lucia Loi, is a business graduate from the University of Manchester. The couple, who have been together since school, was spotted in the stands of England's 2018 World Cup clash against Colombia, leading to a massive bump in her followers on Instagram.
Reports state that Rashford and Lucia had briefly split in 2021 after eight years together but got back together earlier this year. According to the 25-year-old's bio, Lucia is fond of "fitness, art and cooking" and "enjoys travelling".
Lucia's net worth is believed to be 250,000 dollars, which mainly represents earnings from a successful PR career. Meanwhile, Rashford earns over 10.4 million pounds per year and has a net worth of around 80 million dollars, making him one of the wealthiest youngsters in the country.
Rashford's engagement comes amidst reports of transfer interest from other clubs. However, the forward, who came through United's academy, appears keen to stay and fight for his place under new manager Erik ten Hag.