AEW: Has MJF already had a 'Hall of Fame' career?

AEW is the second-best place after WWE with top wrestlers, while MJF, the reigning AEW World Champion, is one of them who has drawn WWE's eyeballs. Meanwhile, as he contemplates his AEW future next year, he feels that he has already had a "Hall of Fame" career.

When it comes to the best pro-wrestling promotion on the planet, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the first name that comes to everyone's mind. However, the very second on everyone's mind has to be WWE's most significant current rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which has gained quite some name in the past few years with quality feuds and signing top released superstars from WWE. However, some AEW originals have attracted WWE's eyeballs of late, and one of them happens to be the reigning AEW World Champion MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman). WWE is reportedly on high alert as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the year and the greatest heel in AEW's history will be a free agent next January. ALSO SEE: WWE Night of Champions 2023 - Champion Rollins to Bloodline implosion - Check out the highlights here

While MJF is contemplating his future, he feels that he has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career and wouldn't mind retiring after a short career. "I am already there. I am dead serious. If I retire today, this is not hyperbole, I've had one of the best professional wrestling runs in the history of the business. That's a fact," he said, reports WrestlingInc.

Talking about his AEW rivalries, MJF gauged, "Cody Rhodes, Wardlow, CM Punk, [Bryan] Danielson, and that's just to name a few. I'm pretty sure if I called it quits, I'd had a Hall of Fame career, which is why, quite frankly, when I say 'take my ball and go home,' everybody thinks I'm talking about WWE, right? Does Nick Khan want me to f***ing work in his company? Sure. Does Triple H want me to work in his company? Sure." ALSO READ: WWE: From LA Knight to Seth Rollins - Here are the top rumours

