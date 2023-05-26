WWE: From LA Knight to Seth Rollins - Here are the top rumours

Sports
WWE's next biggest show will be the Night of Champions Premium Live Event which will occur at the Jeddah Superdome on Saturday, and here are the top rumours for it.
LA Knight is a fan-favourite wrestler but was left unbooked for Night of Champions. But BWE reports that he will travel to Saudi Arabia and face Rick Boogs.
While the Money in the Bank PPV will be next in London, Dominik Mysterio is tipped as a favourite to win the case, given his significant rise as a heel, reports WRKD Wrestling.
Cagesides reports that there were plans to split up the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before WrestleMania 39 and have Seth Rollins as a champion heading into it.
Also, Fightful Select has reported that WWE sources have denied Rollins working in the upcoming Captain America movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.