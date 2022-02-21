  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pro Hockey League Women: India announces squad against Spain; Savita to lead

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 4:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India women will be playing matches against Spain in the Pro Hockey League. India has announced the squad for the games. Savita will be leading the side.

    Pro Hockey League Women: India announces squad against Spain; Savita to lead-ayh

    The Indian women's hockey team is set to take on Spain in the Pro Hockey League. The Indian squad for the same was announced on Monday, with Savita to lead the side, while Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain. The team also consists of young promising talents, including rising star Sangita Kumari.

    Pro Hockey League Women: India announces squad against Spain; Savita to lead-ayh

    Head coach Janneke Schopman expressed her delight at the squad, while she was also happy at the progress the team has been making of late and the improvements it has displayed. She also warned that Spain is not to be taken lightly, as it is a strong opponent, having narrowly missed out on the semis during the Tokyo Olympics. She reckoned that Spain is strong in its defence, as India will have to do well with its speed.

    ALSO WATCH: I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Pro Hockey League Women: India announces squad against Spain; Savita to lead-ayh

    "We are excited to kick off our home Pro League games against Spain. We had two good training weeks after our return from Oman, and I believe the selected 22 players will be ready to show what they can against Spain. When you have a strong pool of players, team selection always becomes difficult, but I am happy to see that the new players are improving a lot and showing a lot of promise," Schopman concluded.

    Pro Hockey League Women: India announces squad against Spain; Savita to lead-ayh

    India squad for PHL against Spain
    Goalkeepers:     Savita (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Rajani Etimarpu.
    Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary.
    Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Namita Toppo.
    Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Rajwinder Kaur.
    Standbys: Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika, Mariana Kujur, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Bundesliga Robert Lewandowski unhappy with Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann tactics

    Bundesliga: Lewandowski unhappy with Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann's tactics?

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices

    India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I toss report: Windies opts to bowl, Avesh Khan makes debut-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Windies opts to bowl, Avesh Khan makes debut

    Brock Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, pitch, weather, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Men in Blue eye another clean sweep, Windies plays for pride

    Recent Stories

    Was Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani bahu Krisha Shah's lehenga studded with real diamonds and emeralds drb

    Was Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani's 'bahu' Krisha Shah's lehenga studded with real diamonds and emeralds?

    UP Election 2022 Be alert BJP can do anything as they are losing says Akhilesh

    UP Election 2022: 'Be alert, BJP can do anything as they are losing,' says Akhilesh

    Airthings Chess Masters 2022: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen-ayh

    16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen in Airthings Chess Masters 2022

    Kartik Aaryan are you listening? Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has something to say RCB

    Kartik Aaryan are you listening? Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has something to say

    Manipur Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi slams BJP RSS they come with sense of superiority I with humility gcw

    Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS; says 'They come with sense of superiority, I with humility'

    Recent Videos

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha on Jamshedpur defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win

    Video Icon
    President Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    President's Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    Video Icon