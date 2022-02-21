Pro Hockey League Women: India announces squad against Spain; Savita to lead

India women will be playing matches against Spain in the Pro Hockey League. India has announced the squad for the games. Savita will be leading the side.

The Indian women's hockey team is set to take on Spain in the Pro Hockey League. The Indian squad for the same was announced on Monday, with Savita to lead the side, while Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain. The team also consists of young promising talents, including rising star Sangita Kumari.

Head coach Janneke Schopman expressed her delight at the squad, while she was also happy at the progress the team has been making of late and the improvements it has displayed. She also warned that Spain is not to be taken lightly, as it is a strong opponent, having narrowly missed out on the semis during the Tokyo Olympics. She reckoned that Spain is strong in its defence, as India will have to do well with its speed.

"We are excited to kick off our home Pro League games against Spain. We had two good training weeks after our return from Oman, and I believe the selected 22 players will be ready to show what they can against Spain. When you have a strong pool of players, team selection always becomes difficult, but I am happy to see that the new players are improving a lot and showing a lot of promise," Schopman concluded.