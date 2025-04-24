NBA Playoffs 2025: Top 5 Plays from the First Week
Dive into the most electrifying moments from the opening week of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, featuring Luka Dončić's dazzling assists, the Knicks' epic comeback, and more.
1. Stephen Curry’s Game-1 Corner Trey vs. Houston
Coming off a rough April outing, Curry silenced doubters immediately. With the shot clock down in the third quarter of Game 1, he stepped into the corner, rose over Amen Thompson, and shot a 28-foot three to push Golden State’s lead to double digits. That decisive splash fueled the Warriors’ 95-85 win and reminded everyone why Curry remains the ultimate playoff closer.
2. Derrick White’s Seven-Triple Clinic in Boston
In the Celtics’ 103-86 Game 1 rout of the Magic, veteran guard Derrick White beat Orlando from all over the floor. His seventh three-pointer was a deep catch-and-shoot bomb from the left wing that settled the crowd. It came late in the second quarter, building a 20-point cushion. He finished with 30 points and seven triples.
3. Ty Jerome’s Fourth-Quarter Takeover for Cleveland
Facing Miami in Game 1, Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome turned the contest into Cleveland's control. Jerome scored 16 of his 28 points in the final period. His go-ahead 18-footer over Bam Adebayo with 2:15 remaining proved the dagger, pushing a 121-100 win and giving Cleveland instant momentum.
4. Chet Holmgren’s Defensive Masterclass in OKC
In a record-setting 131-80 blowout of Memphis, rookie Chet Holmgren reminded everyone why he was a top pick. In the midst of balanced scoring, his five blocks, highlighted by a rejection on Jaren Jackson Jr. in the first quarter, turned heads. That chase-down stop ignited the Thunder’s onslaught and became the signature moment of Game 1.
5. Luka Doncic First-Quarter Takeover vs. Minnesota
After a 22-point Game 1 loss, Luka responded in Game 2 by pouring in 16 of his 31 points before the first buzzer. A mix of step-back threes and driving layups opened the floodgates, giving L.A. a 34-15 lead and forcing the Timberwolves to play catch-up all night. His 12 rebounds and nine assists rounded out a vintage playoff line.