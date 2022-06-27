MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 43 riders cover 3.5 km in final stage of mountain biking race

The route was charted between the Sanglarwala village which has narrow roads but is covered with beautiful views of apple orchids.

The final stage of the first MTB Himachal mountain Biking Festival Janjehli saw 43 riders compete on a 3.5-kilometre route. The route was charted between the Sanglarwala village which has narrow roads but is covered with beautiful views of apple orchids. Aimed at promoting cycling tourism in Himachal Pradesh and the beautiful tracks and trails that the state has to offer, the event also offered riders an opportunity to challenge the mighty Himalayan climb. Also Read: MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 3.7 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race

Stage 3 of the competition had riders from different categories. While the Under 16 category had to cover four rounds of the total distance, the rest of the categories had to cover six rounds of the total distance. On the basis of the final ride, here are the results: Under 16 Category

1st: Yugal Thakur

2nd: Vansh Kalia

3rd: Adhirath Singh U-19 category (Boys)

1st: Arpit Sharma

2nd: Vishal Arya

3rd: Kunal Bansal U-19 Category (Girls)

1st: Divija Sood

2nd: Kyna Sood

3rd: Shambhavi Singh

A-19 Category

1st: Sunita Shreshta

2nd: Astha Dobhal U-23 Category(Boys)

1st: Prithvi Singh Rathore

2nd: Amandeep Singh Dayal

3rd: Anish Dubey U-35 Category(Boys)

1st: Rakesh Rana

2nd: Kranshvendra Singh Yadav

3rd: Ramakrishna Patel

U-50 category(Boys)

1st: Sunil Barongpa

2nd: Amit Balyan

3rd: Jaspreet Paul A-50 category

1st Bharat Sa On June 26, MTB Himachal found a special mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast programme. The Prime Minister termed the event a unique initiative.