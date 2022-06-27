Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 43 riders cover 3.5 km in final stage of mountain biking race

    First Published Jun 27, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    The final stage of the first MTB Himachal mountain Biking Festival Janjehli saw 43 riders compete on a 3.5-kilometre route. The route was charted between the Sanglarwala village which has narrow roads but is covered with beautiful views of apple orchids.

    Aimed at promoting cycling tourism in Himachal Pradesh and the beautiful tracks and trails that the state has to offer, the event also offered riders an opportunity to challenge the mighty Himalayan climb.

    Stage 3 of the competition had riders from different categories. While the Under 16 category had to cover four rounds of the total distance, the rest of the categories had to cover six rounds of the total distance.

    On the basis of the final ride, here are the results:

    Under 16 Category
    1st: Yugal Thakur
    2nd: Vansh Kalia
    3rd: Adhirath Singh

    U-19 category (Boys)
    1st: Arpit Sharma
    2nd: Vishal Arya
    3rd: Kunal Bansal

    U-19 Category (Girls)
    1st: Divija Sood
    2nd: Kyna Sood
    3rd: Shambhavi Singh

    A-19 Category
    1st: Sunita Shreshta
    2nd: Astha Dobhal

    U-23 Category(Boys)
    1st: Prithvi Singh Rathore
    2nd: Amandeep Singh Dayal
    3rd: Anish Dubey

    U-35 Category(Boys)
    1st: Rakesh Rana
    2nd: Kranshvendra Singh Yadav
    3rd: Ramakrishna Patel

    U-50 category(Boys)
    1st: Sunil Barongpa
    2nd: Amit Balyan
    3rd: Jaspreet Paul

    A-50 category
    1st Bharat Sa

    On June 26, MTB Himachal found a special mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast programme. The Prime Minister termed the event a unique initiative.

    During the prize distribution event, Dr Sadhna Thakur -- wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur -- encouraged the riders. She also thanked the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association and other organizers for organising such events that promote local tourism and help "find hidden gems" that nature has to offer. 

    She said events like these brought tourism and employment to villages like Janjehli.

