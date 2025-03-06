MS Dhoni to Ricky Ponting: AB de Villiers picks his top 5 ODI batters of all time

Read Full Article

AB de Villiers reveals his top 5 ODI batsmen of all time, featuring some of the legendary cricketers who graced the shorter format of the game with their consistency, leadership, and finishing ability.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former South Africa captain and flamboyant batter AB de Villiers picked his top five batters in the history of ODI cricket. de Villiers had an opportunity to play alongside or against the batters he picked, so his selection reflects a mix of finishing ability, consistency, leadership and all-rounder abilities. Here are five top 5 batters of AB de Villiers

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. MS Dhoni The top pick for AB de Villiers among his best ODI batters is MS Dhoni. Dhoni was one of the best batters in ODI cricket, known for aggressive approach in the limited-overs format, exceptional finishing ability, and unmatched composure under pressure. The former India captain used to bat in the middle-order and anchor the team’s innings while also accelerating when needed. MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains in ODIs, leading Team India to 110 wins in 200 matches. He led Team India to 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs. MS Dhoni played 350 matches and amassed 10773 runs, including 10 centuries and 73 fifties, at an average of 50.57.

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Virat Kohli The second pick among the best batter AB de Villiers was his close friend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate, Virat Kohli. Kohli has been one of the batting mainstays for India over a decade and a half. Kohli made his ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka in 2008 and went on to establish himself one of the greatest ODI batters. Recently, the 36-year-old completed 14000 ODI runs and became the fastest batter to achieve this milestone (287 innings). He also holds the record for the most centuries in ODIs, with 51. Kohli has amassed 14180 runs, including 51 centuries and 74 fifties, at an average of 58.11 in 301 matches.

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Sachin Tendulkar Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers put batting legend Sachin Tendulkar third spot on his list. Tendulkar was one of the greatest batters of all time, amassing a record 18,426 runs, including 49 centuries and 96 fifties, at an average of 44.83 in 463 matches. Tendulkar was the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket, achieving the feat against South Africa in 2010. He was one of the most aggressive openers for India and formed a formidable partnership with Virender Sehwag at the top order. Tendulkar played a pivotal role in helping clinch the ODI World Cup triumph after 28 years in 2011. His technique, adaptability, and ability to dominate bowling attacks across eras made him a legend of the game.

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. Ricky Ponting Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is fourth among the best five ODI batters for AB de Villiers. Ponting was one of the aggressive batters who would take on opponents’ bowlers from the first ball, showcasing his dominance by playing a variety of attacking shots in his arsenal and exceptional consistency. Ponting was known for playing a pull-shot to perfection, which made one of the most feared batters of his time. Apart from being an extraordinary batter, Ponting was also a brilliant captain as he led Australia to ODI World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007. Ricky Ponting has played 375 matches for Australia and aggregated 13704 runs, including 30 centuries and 82 fifties, at an average of 42.03.

Image Credit: Getty Images

5. Jacques Kallis The last player on AB de Villiers’ top 5 batters was his former South Africa teammate Jacques Kallis. Kallis was not just a batter but an all-rounder, who significantly contributed to Proteas’ success in ODIs with his willow and bat. Kallis was the middle-order batter who would anchor the innings and play crucial knocks under pressure. Kallis was known for his solid technique, patience and ability to build innings with remarkable consistency. In 328 ODIs for South Africa, Jacques Kallis has amassed 11,579 runs, including 17 centuries and 86 fifties, at an impressive average of 44.36. With the ball, Kallis picked 273 wickets, including 2 fifers and as many 4-wicket hauls, at an average of 31.79 and an economy rate of 4.84. He is the only all-rounder till date to score over 10,000 runs and take over 250 wickets in Tests and ODI format.

