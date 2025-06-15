Image Credit : Getty

After a trophyless campaign, Manchester City moved quickly in the market, and Rayan Cherki was one of their most exciting captures. A Lyon academy graduate with 185 senior appearances by 21, Cherki is known for his fearless dribbling, intelligent movement, and two-footed creativity.

He was Ligue 1’s top assist provider and best dribbler last season and even dazzled on his France debut with a goal and assist against Spain. Now, with Kevin De Bruyne leaving Manchester, all eyes will be on Cherki to ignite City’s midfield at the Club World Cup.