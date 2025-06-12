- Home
Marieme Badiane’s net worth in 2025 is rising rapidly, especially with her off court deals. Here’s a full look at her salary with the Minnesota Lynx, waiver status, and EuroBasket decision.
Marieme Badiane’s Net Worth in 2025
Marieme Badiane has an estimated net worth of $300,000, according to Sporty Salaries. This figure includes her combined earnings from over a decade of professional basketball across eight different teams globally, along with sponsorship income.
Contract Details with the Minnesota Lynx
As per Spotrac, Badiane signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Lynx worth $66,079. This amount also serves as her cap hit for the 2025 season.
Her past contracts from stints overseas have not been disclosed publicly.
2025 WNBA Salary Breakdown
For the 2025 season, Badiane’s salary with the Lynx was listed at $66,079. This is also her total cap and dead cap value.
She was later waived by Minnesota. If no team claims her during the 48-hour waiver period, she will officially become a free agent and can sign with any WNBA team.
Waived Ahead of EuroBasket
A noticeable pattern this season has been the release of European players ahead of EuroBasket. These athletes often prioritize playing for their national teams over limited WNBA roles.
In Badiane’s case, with a smaller role in Minnesota’s rotation, she opted to represent her country at EuroBasket. The Lynx, in turn, chose to waive her to open up roster flexibility.