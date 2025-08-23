Image Credit : Getty

2. Nail-Biting Finishes

Fans can expect another tense contest on Saturday. Recent clashes between United and Fulham have tended to be decided in the dying moments: the winning goal in each of their last four league meetings has been scored after the 78th minute. Remarkably, all six goals between these two teams over the past two seasons have come in the second half, and neither fixture has witnessed a first-half goal in that spell.

Late drama has become the norm—Bruno Fernandes settled the contest in November 2023 with a stoppage time strike, while Lisandro Martinez produced a last-gasp winner earlier this year.

As United head back to Craven Cottage, their remarkable run there stands in sharp contrast to their wider London woes and recent history hints at another dramatic finish.