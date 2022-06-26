Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Lionel Messi is the only one guaranteed a place' - Angel Di Maria on World Cup slot

    First Published Jun 26, 2022, 2:39 PM IST

    Argentina is set for another FIFA World Cup appearance in Qatar this year. Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria is not confirmed his spot in the final squad, while he has revealed that Lionel Messi is guaranteed the same.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As the year 2022 is set for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November-December, former world champion Argentina will participate in the same. While it will be looking to win the tournament for the third time, it would need its best-ever squad and play at its best. The White and Sky Blue has been doing a great job since last year, winning the Copa America and the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions. While skipper and superstar striker Lionel Messi is almost certain to retain his place in the squad that will feature in Qatar, the same cannot be said for his striking partner Angel Di Maria, according to the latter himself.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking to TNT Sports, Di Maria noted, "Lionel Messi is the only one guaranteed to be in. Four months from now, you don't know. I have to change clubs, adapt, play and feel good – that will make a difference." Notably, Messi too changed his club last year, from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and has ostensibly adapted it.

    ALSO READ: 'Messi 30' beats 'Ronaldo 7' - PSG star surpasses Man United icon's record for jerseys sold

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 34-year-old Di Maria is currently without a club, having decided against renewing his PSG contract and ending his seven-season spell at the French capital. He has been linked to some of the top European clubs, while Serie A giants Juventus is purportedly the front-runner in the same, where he is likely to sign a one-year contract before evaluating his European club future.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Juventus are the biggest club in Italy and one of the teams interested in me. Right now, I am thinking things through, but I am focused on my holidays and family. Barcelona are one of the best teams in the world, and I have always had to play against them in the past," concluded Di Maria.

