Image Credit : Getty

Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League meeting with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain stood out as one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the group stage, and it certainly delivered on intensity and drama.

Both sides came in with reputations for fast, attacking football, and from the outset, it was clear the game would be played at breakneck pace. For Barcelona, however, a second-half dip in energy proved costly as Hansi Flick’s side succumbed to a narrow 1-2 defeat against the French giants.