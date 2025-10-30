From John Cena to Bruno Sammartino: Five Greatest Babyfaces Who Defined WWE History
This article explores the legacy of WWE's greatest 'babyfaces,' the heroes who captivated fans. From the early megastars to the modern global sensations, we break down the five wrestlers who best embodied the role of a good guy.
In professional wrestling, the term “babyface” describes the heroes of the story-the ones fans rally behind. They represent honor, resilience, and integrity, standing tall against deceitful villains, or “heels.” From fan favorites who never strayed from the moral path to unconventional anti-heroes who earned cheers through chaos, WWE’s legacy is built on babyfaces that defined generations.
Over the decades, from the early days of Madison Square Garden to the glitz of the modern era, several wrestlers have embodied the pure essence of a babyface. Here’s a look at five of the greatest good guys to ever step into a WWE ring.
Bret Hart
During the early ‘90s, when WWE was struggling both creatively and financially, one man stood as its moral compass-Bret “The Hitman” Hart. A natural babyface with incredible technical skill and charisma, Hart led the company with quiet confidence. His matches combined storytelling with athletic precision, embodying everything honorable about the sport.
Carrying WWE through some of its toughest years, Hart became the dependable face fans could believe in. Even today, his legacy as one of wrestling’s purest babyfaces remains undisputed.
Bruno Sammartino
Long before flashy lights and pyrotechnics, Bruno Sammartino ruled the squared circle with unmatched dignity. The Italian-born legend was WWE’s first megastar, holding the world title for a record-breaking 2,803 days in one reign-and an astonishing 4,040 days overall.
Through the 1960s and 1970s, Sammartino represented the immigrant dream, a hardworking hero who never strayed from his values. Despite being booked as an unstoppable champion, the fans never tired of him. At Madison Square Garden, he was adored, respected, and seemingly invincible.
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Steve Austin broke the traditional mold of what a babyface should be. Loud, defiant, and unapologetically violent, “Stone Cold” represented a new kind of hero for a new generation.
In the Attitude Era, Austin wasn’t fighting for the system-he was fighting against it. As the beer-swilling, boss-stunning antihero, he took on corporate villainy in the form of Vince McMahon and resonated with working-class fans everywhere. His rebellious brand of justice produced some of the loudest reactions in wrestling history.
Hulk Hogan
Few names are as synonymous with wrestling’s boom period as Hulk Hogan. His larger-than-life persona, catchphrases, and undeniable charisma turned WWE into a global entertainment phenomenon in the 1980s.
Alongside Vince McMahon, Hogan led WWE’s transformation into a worldwide brand. The “Hulkamania” era made wrestling mainstream, influencing pop culture and drawing millions of fans. Although he later embraced villainy in WCW, Hogan’s run as WWE’s biggest babyface remains legendary.
John Cena
For nearly two decades, John Cena carried the mantle of WWE’s ultimate babyface. The “Leader of the Cenation” represented loyalty, respect, and the unwavering belief in doing what’s right.
From 2005 onward, Cena rarely broke character, even as fans began splitting on him. While many expected a major heel turn, Cena largely resisted, staying true to his “never give up” persona that inspired millions of younger fans.
Though a fleeting heel run in 2025 failed to capture interest, his contribution to WWE’s global image as its moral compass cannot be overstated. Love him or hate him, Cena redefined what it means to be a modern-day babyface.