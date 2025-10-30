Image Credit : Getty

In professional wrestling, the term “babyface” describes the heroes of the story-the ones fans rally behind. They represent honor, resilience, and integrity, standing tall against deceitful villains, or “heels.” From fan favorites who never strayed from the moral path to unconventional anti-heroes who earned cheers through chaos, WWE’s legacy is built on babyfaces that defined generations.

Over the decades, from the early days of Madison Square Garden to the glitz of the modern era, several wrestlers have embodied the pure essence of a babyface. Here’s a look at five of the greatest good guys to ever step into a WWE ring.