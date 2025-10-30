4 Blunders Triple H Has Already Made With Cody Rhodes’ 2nd WWE Championship Title Reign
Cody Rhodes’ second WWE title run has stumbled. Here are four booking mistakes that have hurt his reign.
Randy Orton’s Heel Turn Still On Hold
For months, fans have noticed Randy Orton casting glances at Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship. The tension has been teased repeatedly, but WWE has yet to pull the trigger on The Viper’s long‑awaited heel turn. Stretching this storyline out has drained momentum from Rhodes’ reign, leaving audiences frustrated.
A personal feud with his mentor could have carried Rhodes’ second run all the way to WrestleMania 42. Instead, the absence of that rivalry has left the title picture feeling flat, with anticipation giving way to impatience.
Cody Rhodes’ Limited Defenses Hurt His Momentum
The American Nightmare is preparing to defend his championship against Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Surprisingly, this will mark only his second defense in three months since reclaiming the gold. His program with McIntyre was briefly interrupted by a Crown Jewel clash with Seth Rollins, further stalling his momentum.
A champion is expected to be active and visible, but Rhodes’ reign has lacked that consistency. With so few defenses, the aura of his run has weakened, and some fans are already calling for a reset.
His Win Over John Cena Was Overshadowed
At WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes and John Cena delivered a match that drew criticism for its pacing and outside interference. They redeemed themselves at SummerSlam 2025 with one of the year’s best bouts, where Rhodes regained the championship. Unfortunately, Brock Lesnar’s shocking return immediately stole the spotlight.
Instead of celebrating Rhodes’ triumph, fans were buzzing about The Beast and Cena. The timing of Lesnar’s comeback left Rhodes’ victory feeling like an afterthought, undermining what should have been a career‑defining moment.
Feud With Drew McIntyre Lacks Urgency
On paper, Cody Rhodes versus Drew McIntyre should be a blockbuster rivalry. Both men are proven main‑event stars, and McIntyre is a credible threat to the championship. Yet their feud has struggled to capture the audience’s imagination. Their clash at Wrestlepalooza ended with Rhodes retaining, but the storyline has lacked the sense of unpredictability that keeps fans invested. With little belief that McIntyre will dethrone Rhodes, the rivalry feels more like filler than a true test for the champion.