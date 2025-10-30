Image Credit : Getty

For months, fans have noticed Randy Orton casting glances at Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship. The tension has been teased repeatedly, but WWE has yet to pull the trigger on The Viper’s long‑awaited heel turn. Stretching this storyline out has drained momentum from Rhodes’ reign, leaving audiences frustrated.

A personal feud with his mentor could have carried Rhodes’ second run all the way to WrestleMania 42. Instead, the absence of that rivalry has left the title picture feeling flat, with anticipation giving way to impatience.