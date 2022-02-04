Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick breaks silence over impact of Mason Greenwood's arrest on team

The Manchester United interim boss also stated that Jesse Lingard had requested time off, unhappy at not going on loan. However, the midfielder refuted Rangnick's claim.

Mason Greenwood's shocking arrest over suspicion of rape, sexual assault and threats to kill has rocked the football community, leaving the mood around Old Trafford nothing but grim. However, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that the 20-year-old forward's arrest was discussed by his teammates but added that the squad remained focused on training well this week.

Greenwood was arrested on Sunday after his alleged girlfriend Harriet Robson set social media abuzz with claims of rape, assault, sexual assault and threats to kill. Although he was released on bail on Wednesday, the forward remains under investigation and has been suspended from training and playing for Manchester United until further notice. The club has also confirmed that fans can exchange a shirt with Greenwood's name on the back to replace another player's name. Also read: After release on bail, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood tightens security at mansion

Manchester United are gearing up to host Middlesbrough in Friday's fourth-round FA Cup tie, and ahead of the clash, interim boss Ralf Rangnick was asked whether Greenwood's situation forced the team to plunge into a difficult situation.

"We had a normal week of training with five training sessions, including today's training. Obviously, it was a topic within the team, but they're human beings, and Mason was part of the group before we had our [winter] break," Rangnick told the media. Also read: After teammates, now brands shun Manchester United forward

Admitting that the ongoing situation is unusual for everybody, the German added, "We had internal discussions, but I'm pretty sure everyone will understand those internal discussions should stay internal. We are looking forward to the game."

Meanwhile, Rangnick stated that midfielder Jesse Lingard's move to stay at Old Trafford and not leave on loan was partly due to Greenwood's availability. "We had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being who has played in [recent] weeks and, together with the club not finding an agreement with another club [for Lingard], this is why he stayed," the German said.

"Three weeks ago, Jesse didn't want to leave, then changed his mind. If he shows up [performs well] in training, he has all the chances to get game time here," Rangnick added.

The Manchester United interim boss also claimed that Lingard had requested time off, unhappy at not going on loan. "Jesse asked if we could give him a couple of days to clear his mind. He will be back in training on Monday and part of the squad," Rangnick said.

Image Credit: Jesse Lingard Twitter

However, the 29-year-old midfielder was quick to dispute Rangnick's claim. Lingard said that Manchester United advised him to have time off due to personal reasons in a tweet. "But my headspace is clear, and I'll always be professional when called upon and give 100 per cent," Lingard added.

Talking about the upcoming FA Cup clash against Middlesbrough, Rangnick hinted that Paul Pogba might start in the fourth-round tie at Old Trafford after recovering from a calf injury that has ruled out the midfielder for three months. "He might be in the XI. I'll be excited myself to see how Paul is doing," the German stated.

"For me, he is now a new player and can show me and the team and the fans and everyone in England what high level he can play. Let's wait and see what he can show," Rangnick added.

