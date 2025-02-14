Jamal Musiala signs contract extension with Bayern Munich till 2030: Revisit No. 42's magical moments (PHOTOS)

Jamal Musiala extends his Bayern Munich contract until 2030, ensuring more magical moments from the club’s gifted No. 42.

FC Bayern Munich has secured the long-term future of one of its brightest stars, Jamal Musiala, with the 21-year-old extending his contract until 30 June 2030. The German international, who has been dazzling fans with his breathtaking skill and composure on the ball, has been a vital asset for the club since breaking into the first team. As Bayern marks this momentous extension, we take a look at some of the most magical moments Musiala has produced in his already illustrious career.

A Star is Born: Musiala’s First Bundesliga Goal On 18 September 2020, the world got its first glimpse of Musiala’s extraordinary talent as he scored his maiden Bundesliga goal against Schalke. Introduced in the 72nd minute for Leroy Sané, the then-17-year-old wasted no time making an impact. Controlling a pass from Robert Lewandowski on the left flank, Musiala displayed his signature close control before cutting inside and calmly slotting the ball into the near corner. That goal made him Bayern’s youngest-ever Bundesliga goalscorer at the time, a record that cemented his place as one to watch.

Making History in Europe Just a few months later, Musiala announced himself on the biggest stage—Europe’s elite competition, the UEFA Champions League. In February 2021, Bayern faced Lazio in the Round of 16, and Musiala, full of confidence, capitalized on a pass from Leon Goretzka to fire a pinpoint shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. The goal made him Bayern’s youngest-ever Champions League scorer, underlining his growing reputation as a player destined for greatness.

Title-Winning Brilliance: The Goal That Sealed the Bundesliga There are crucial goals, and then there are defining moments that turn players into legends. On the final day of the 2022/23 season, Bayern found themselves in a must-win situation against Cologne. With the game locked at 1-1 in the dying moments, Musiala stepped up. Receiving a pass from Serge Gnabry, he took a brilliant first touch, turned sharply, and curled a stunning shot into the bottom corner, sealing the Bundesliga title for Bayern. At just 20 years old, Musiala had already written his name in Bayern’s history books with a goal that will never be forgotten.

Solo Masterclass: Leaving Wolfsburg Defenders Dizzy If ever a goal encapsulated Musiala’s artistry with the ball, it was his jaw-dropping solo effort against Wolfsburg in February 2023. Picking up the ball near the halfway line, he set off on a mesmerizing dribble past six defenders, weaving through challenges with ease before slotting the ball home. The goal left both fans and opposition players in disbelief, reinforcing his reputation as one of the Bundesliga’s most electrifying talents. Also read: Vinicius Jr's contract demands to Real Madrid REVEALED: Higher salary than Mbappe, Saudi-level offer & more

Magic Against Darmstadt: A Dribble for the Ages Musiala’s ability to operate in tight spaces is second to none, and he showcased this in a stunning solo goal against Darmstadt in March 2024. Surrounded by six defenders inside the box, he performed a sequence of dazzling footwork before delicately rolling the ball into the net. Even Bayern captain Manuel Neuer couldn’t help but admire his teammate, stating, “Jamal is a difference-maker who is difficult to stop on the pitch.”

Freiburg Brilliance: A Moment of Genius In another display of technical wizardry, Musiala produced a moment of sheer class against Freiburg in March 2024. Taking on multiple defenders, he effortlessly flicked the ball past his markers before sending a perfectly placed shot into the far corner—all within a space of just a few meters. The combination of vision, composure, and execution highlighted why he is considered one of the most gifted players of his generation.

A Future Full of Magic With his contract extension until 2030, Bayern has ensured that one of world football’s most exceptional young talents will continue to dazzle at the Allianz Arena for years to come. Musiala’s journey from Chelsea’s academy to Bayern’s first team has been nothing short of remarkable, and with his best years still ahead of him, fans can look forward to many more magical moments from No. 42. As Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen put it, “What belongs together stays together.” And for Bayern Munich, keeping Jamal Musiala is a statement that their dominance in European football is set to continue.

