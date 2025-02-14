Vinicius Jr's contract demands to Real Madrid REVEALED: Higher salary than Mbappe, Saudi-level offer & more

Vinicius Junior's contract demands put Real Madrid in a tough spot as Saudi Arabia presents a record-breaking offer.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has set forth his demands for a contract renewal, and they are unlikely to be met with enthusiasm by club president Florentino Perez. According to reports from Cadena SER, the Brazilian forward’s representatives have outlined three key conditions that must be met for him to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 23-year-old, who turned down contract talks in September to negotiate from a stronger position later, now reportedly wants to earn more than Kylian Mbappe, who signed for Real Madrid this summer on a 15 million euros per annum deal, with an additional 40 million euros signing bonus.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vinicius’ second demand reportedly is to have a net salary exceeding 25 million pounds per year. Lastly, his camp reportedly expects Real Madrid’s offer to financially compete with Saudi Arabia’s lucrative interest.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Reports indicate that the Saudi Pro League has presented an eye-watering proposal worth 1 billion euros over five years, making it nearly impossible for Los Blancos to match. Furthermore, it is believed that Vinicius would reject any offer below 20 million euros per year, complicating Real Madrid’s position in the negotiations.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

The club had originally planned to discuss Vinicius’ contract at the end of the season. However, the revelation that he met with Saudi representatives to hear their proposal has accelerated talks. Real Madrid, while eager to retain one of their biggest stars, are reportedly unwilling to meet any of the three conditions presented.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

While the negotiations are still in their early stages, this standoff could present Real Madrid with a major dilemma. Despite Vinicius’ public desire to stay in Madrid, the financial gap between his demands and the club’s willingness to pay remains significant. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the Brazilian remains in Spain or pursues a record-breaking deal elsewhere.

