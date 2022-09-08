ISSF World Cup 2023: Bhopal all set for shooters' showdown as medals expected to galore

The 2023 ISSF World Cup will conduct one of its Rifle/Pistol rounds in India. Notably, it would take place in the capital city Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh, with medals expected to be galore. Here's a look at it.

Image credit: SAI/Twitter

The Capital City of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, will be ISSF Shooting World Cup 2023 venue. The city is glad to be the chosen venue for the world combat, in which Indian players would be participating with great anticipation. Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Scindia has stated that it is a prospect to showcase the city's sports infrastructure it has created in the recent past, which includes a world-class shooting range. India is the defending champion of the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022, winning 15 medals. The 2022 edition was the first when India won gold in the skeet category.

Image credit: Twitter

The competent accomplishment was documented by the veteran Indian shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan. Team India won five golds, six silvers and four bronze medals. Hosts Korea finished second with 12 medals, including four golds, five silvers and three bronze medals, while the Czech Republic settled at third with six medals, including four golds and two bronze medals. ALSO READ: ISSF World Cup 2022 - India ends Changwon leg with most medals

Image credit: Twitter

China and Serbia were in the fourth and fifth spots. It was an outstanding achievement for India, which possesses high anticipations in shooting, to set the stage for the World Cup on fire. In 2020, the ISSF World Cup, scheduled to happen in Delhi, was cancelled due to the fear of the Coronavirus.

Image credit: Twitter