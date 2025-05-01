Image Credit : ANI

Chennai Super King’ ongoing IPL 2025 campaign has gone from bad to worse after their eighth defeat of the season against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30. With another defeat, CSK are officially out of the playoffs race and it’s second time on the trot they failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the IPL.

CSK had a poor start to the season with just one win in one match in their five outings before skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the remaining matches due to elbow injury and MS Dhoni stepped in as a captain. Despite the return of Dhoni at the helm as the captain, the fortunes of the team did not change as they won only one match in the next five outings.

With just two wins and eight losses, Chennai Super Kings are sitting at the bottom of the points table with just four points and have net run rate (NRR) of -1.211. With another unsuccessful season of the trot, has CSK’s dominance in the IPL begun to wane?