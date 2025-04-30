Should CSK skipper MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2025? Gilchrist makes MASSIVE statement
Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter and captain Adam Gilchrist shared his thoughts about Chennai Super Kings' struggles in the ongoing IPL season, while speaking about MS Dhoni's potential retirement.
| Updated : Apr 30 2025, 08:00 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
15
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni should retire after the current IPL, according to former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist. Gilchrist said Dhoni has nothing to prove and will decide his future. He expressed his love for Dhoni, calling him a champion and an icon.
25
Dhoni has been criticized for his poor performance in the current IPL. CSK is at the bottom of the points table. Dhoni's batting hasn't been helpful, and he hasn't been able to finish matches successfully. His reflexes aren't what they used to be, raising questions about his ability to perform at 44 next year.
35
Image Credit : ANI
Speaking on Cricbuzz show, Gilchrist said, "The big one, MS Dhoni. He has nothing more to prove to anyone in the game. He has achieved everything that there is. MS… well, he’ll know what he wants to do, but I’m saying, for the future – it’s going to cost me this, I know – but he perhaps doesn’t need to be there next year. I love you, MS. You are a champion, an icon,”
45
Chepauk Stadium, known as Dhoni's fortress, hasn't brought CSK much luck this IPL. CSK's batting has been poor, lacking depth, and their spinners haven't performed well. The team is at the bottom of the points table with slim chances of making the playoffs. However, CSK has shown a strong will to win.
55
Many believe CSK made mistakes in the IPL mega auction. Former cricketers and fans say the team needs young blood to adapt to the changing T20 style. Coach Stephen Fleming admitted to auction errors. Star players like Rahul Tripathi haven't lived up to expectations. CSK has started planning for the next IPL, and Dhoni seems to be a part of it.
Top Stories