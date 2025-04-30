Image Credit : ANI

Speaking on Cricbuzz show, Gilchrist said, "The big one, MS Dhoni. He has nothing more to prove to anyone in the game. He has achieved everything that there is. MS… well, he’ll know what he wants to do, but I’m saying, for the future – it’s going to cost me this, I know – but he perhaps doesn’t need to be there next year. I love you, MS. You are a champion, an icon,”