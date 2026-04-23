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Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Batting Secret Revealed—What He Does Before Matches Will Surprise You!
IPL 2026's new star Vaibhav Suryavanshi is hitting it out of the park with his explosive batting. But now, he's revealed the surprising secret behind his powerful game. Guess what he does right before every match?
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Image Credit : vaibhav suryavanshi instagram
IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi
At just 15, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is turning heads in world cricket. This young player hits fours and sixes without worrying about the bowler. He recently revealed a strange secret behind his destructive batting style after the match against Lucknow Super Giants.
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Image Credit : Getty
Vaibhav Suryavanshi started breaking records at a young age
Everyone knows Vaibhav Suryavanshi now. He fearlessly bats in big tournaments like the IPL at just 15, surprising everyone. Vaibhav's style is to attack from the very first ball. But his answer to a question about pressure was what really shocked people.
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Image Credit : Getty
Vaibhav watches Tom and Jerry and Doraemon before a match!
You'll be surprised to know what this young player watches on his phone before smashing bowlers. Most players watch videos of rival bowlers, but Vaibhav watches cartoons like 'Tom and Jerry' or 'Doraemon'! He shared this fun fact with Star Sports after the Lucknow match. 'My mind is completely empty. I still love watching cartoons, and it's a habit I have before every match,' Vaibhav said with a laugh, adding that his main goal is always to win for the team.
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Image Credit : ANI
What is the real logic behind the cartoons?
The IPL is the world's most high-pressure league, and playing at 15 is no small feat. Vaibhav explained that watching cartoons helps his brain see cricket as just a game, not a burden. This way, he says, he doesn't feel the pressure. It helps him stay calm and relaxed on the field, allowing him to face even the fastest bowlers with ease.
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Image Credit : BCCI
Vaibhav's innings in the match against Lucknow
Despite revealing his love for cartoons, Vaibhav couldn't perform as expected against the Lucknow Super Giants. He got out after scoring just 8 runs off 11 balls in that match. Lucknow's left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan got the better of him. Interestingly, Mohsin Khan became the first bowler in IPL history to bowl a maiden over to Vaibhav and also take his wicket.
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Image Credit : Getty
Vaibhav in the Orange Cap race
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's performance this season has been fantastic. He has scored 254 runs in 7 innings across 7 matches, including two half-centuries. He is not only the highest run-scorer for the Rajasthan team but is also in the race for the Orange Cap. Let's see what other records this 'cartoon lover' will break in the upcoming matches.
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