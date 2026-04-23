3 6 Image Credit : Getty

Vaibhav watches Tom and Jerry and Doraemon before a match!

You'll be surprised to know what this young player watches on his phone before smashing bowlers. Most players watch videos of rival bowlers, but Vaibhav watches cartoons like 'Tom and Jerry' or 'Doraemon'! He shared this fun fact with Star Sports after the Lucknow match. 'My mind is completely empty. I still love watching cartoons, and it's a habit I have before every match,' Vaibhav said with a laugh, adding that his main goal is always to win for the team.