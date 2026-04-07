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Rohit Sharma’s Luxury Car Collection: From Lamborghini Urus to Range Rover Vogue; Check Here
Rohit Sharma’s garage reflects his success and style. From sporty Lamborghinis to luxurious SUVs, his collection balances speed, comfort, and elegance, showcasing the Indian captain’s love for high-performance, premium automobiles.
A Reflection of Success and Taste
Rohit Sharma’s car collection perfectly reflects his success, personality, and love for premium automobiles. Known for his elegant batting style, the Indian captain also owns some of the most luxurious and high-performance cars. His garage features a mix of sporty speed machines and comfortable SUVs, showing his balanced taste in design, power, and everyday usability.
Lamborghini Urus
The Star of His Garage One of the most eye-catching cars owned by Rohit Sharma is the Lamborghini Urus. This high-performance SUV combines luxury with incredible speed, making it a favourite among celebrities. With its aggressive design and powerful engine, the Urus perfectly matches Rohit’s dynamic personality and love for stylish yet practical supercars.
BMW M5
Performance Meets Comfort Rohit also owns a BMW M5, a car known for blending performance with comfort. It delivers impressive speed while maintaining a luxurious interior experience. This sedan is ideal for both city drives and long journeys, highlighting Rohit’s preference for vehicles that offer both thrill and convenience in equal measure.
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Luxury Family SUV For family outings and comfortable travel, Rohit Sharma owns a Mercedes-Benz GLS. This premium SUV is known for its spacious interiors, advanced features, and smooth ride quality. It reflects his need for comfort and practicality, making it a perfect choice for relaxed drives with family while still maintaining a strong road presence.
Range Rover Vogue
Style and Dominance Another standout in Rohit’s collection is the Range Rover Vogue. Known for its commanding road presence and luxury appeal, this SUV adds versatility to his garage. It is perfect for both city roads and rough terrains, showcasing Rohit Sharma’s inclination towards vehicles that combine elegance, strength, and all-terrain capability.
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