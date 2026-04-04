In the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals, Rohit Sharma showcased his sharp cricketing brain by cleverly tricking DC into wasting a DRS review on a caught-behind appeal. The former MI captain's tactic, which involved faking uncertainty before smiling, was praised by commentators like Ravi Shastri as a brilliant mind game.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma’s smart cricketing brain was on display during the IPL 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, April 4.

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Rohit Sharma had a good outing with an innings of 35 off 26 balls, including 5 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 134.62, as the Mumbai Indians posted a total of 162/6 in 20 overs and set a 163-run target for the Delhi Capitals to chase. The former MI captain carried on his form from the opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played a knock of 78 off 38 balls at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After the Mumbai Indians lost two quick wickets at 18/2, Rohit and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav formed a crucial 53-run stand for the third wicket, stabilizing the innings and keeping MI in the hunt for a competitive total against the Delhi Capitals.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why Hardik Pandya Is Absent from Mumbai Indians Clash against Delhi Capitals?

Rohit Sharma Tactically Makes DC Waste a Review

Though Rohit Sharma had a good outing, helping the Mumbai Indians post a respectable total on the board, what caught the attention was his sharp cricket awareness, which tactically prompted the Delhi Capitals to take a review for his dismissal.

The incident took place on the fifth delivery of the ninth over when a veteran MI batter attempted to go for a sweep shot off Kuldeep Yadav’s spin bowling and edged the ball faintly. DC’s Kuldeep and KL Rahul, convinced it was caught behind, immediately went for a view. The trap was setup was Rohit Sharma.

The former MI captain walked a little distance down the pitch, faking uncertainty, before turning back with a smile, knowing that Delhi Capitals had perfectly fallen into his clever trap and would lose a review. After the Capitals’ review, replays showed no contact with the bat, and Rohit’s clever trap worked.

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Rohit was on 33 when the Capitals’ review failed. However, his stay at the crease was ended shortly after he was caught out by Nitish Rana off Axar Patel’s spin bowling. His innings helped the Mumbai Indians post a competitive total of 162/6, keeping them in the hunt against the Delhi Capitals.

Shastri Left Impressed by Rohit Sharma’s Smart Tactic

Former India captain and head coach turned commentator Ravi Shastri was on the air when Rohit Sharma executed the clever tactic, calling it ‘brilliant’ and praising the veteran batter’s cricketing brain for outsmarting the Delhi Capitals.

“How good was Rohit Sharma there. He has foxed them into taking a review by walking five yards towards the square leg. We have to see that again. That's brilliant from Rohit Sharma,” Shastri said.

Even former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa, who was on the air alongside Shastri, was also left impressed by Rohit Sharma’s clever mind, stating that the veteran MI knew DC would lose a review.

“Rohit's walking back, and he's halfway to the fence. The beauty was when he started laughing once they went upstairs. He's laughing because, ‘I got you and I made you take it. You are going to lose a review," he added.

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Rohit Sharma is currently the Orange Cap holder of the IPL 2026, with 113 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 176.56 in two matches.

Rohit is the second leading run-getter of the IPL, amassing 7149 runs, including two centuries and 48 fifties, at an average of 29.95 and a strike rate of 132.62 in 274 matches.

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