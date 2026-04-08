Inside Cricket Star Mohammed Siraj’s Stunning Luxury Car Collection - Check Here
Mohammed Siraj’s car collection reflects his rise from humble beginnings to cricket stardom. From the ultra‑luxurious Range Rover Vogue to sporty SUVs and premium sedans, here’s a peek into the fast bowler’s impressive garage.
Cricket Star’s Ride Reveals Rise to Riches
Mohammed Siraj isn’t just known for his fiery pace but also for his impressive car collection. The fast bowler has spent his cricket earnings on premium vehicles that reflect both luxury and practicality. His garage showcases how a boy from humble beginnings can turn hard work into high‑end wheels.
Range Rover Vogue
One of the most eye‑catching cars Siraj owns is the Range Rover Vogue, a premium SUV worth several crores. Known for its powerful engine, plush interiors, and all‑terrain capability, this luxury SUV stands out as a symbol of success and comfort in his garage.
Sedans and SUVs That Match Every Mood
Siraj also owns a Mercedes‑Benz S‑Class – a benchmark luxury sedan famed for its elegance and tech features – and a BMW 5‑Series, blending performance with style. For everyday use or family trips, he has the reliable Toyota Fortuner too.
Mahindra Thar
Among his collection is the rugged Mahindra Thar, a vehicle he reportedly received as a gift, known for its off‑road prowess. It’s a fun addition that shows Siraj’s love for both sporty and practical rides, balancing luxury with adventurous spirit.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.