IPL 2025, SRH SWOT analysis: Can ‘silencer’ Pat Cummins lead Sunrisers Hyderabad to glory?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Uppal Stadium) on Sunday, March 23. SRH will be aiming for the first IPL title since winning it in 2016. In IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the final after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2, but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, who won their 3rd IPL triumph. Ahead of the IPL 2025, SRH retained their core players from the previous season while signing remaining players at the auction in November last year. Pat Cummins will continue to lead the SRH in the upcoming IPL season. With a fresh squad and a mix of experienced players and promising youngsters, can Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad end their 8-year title drought? Let’s take a look at the team’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. SWOT analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Strengths Sunrisers Hyderabad have a formidable batting line-up, filled with power-hitters. This includes the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Kamindu Mendis. Head and Abhishek emerged as the formidable duo at the top–order last year, as their onslaught left opposition bowlers clueless. Klaasen, Nitish, and Kishan are expected to add firepower to the batting line-up with their aggressive strokeplays. Additionally, Sunrisers Hyderabad have experienced pacers, including skipper Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, and Harshal Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat. Having played in IPL and for their respective national teams, they are expected to control and stability in the middle overs while providing crucial breakthroughs with the new ball. Cummins and Shami are dangerous with the new ball, while Harshal and Unadkat are effective with their variations in the death overs.

Weaknesses Sunrisers Hyderabad have only two reliable front spinners, as they bolstered their pace bowling attack to strengthen their squad. Adam Zampa is the only lead spinner, while Rahul Chahar is only a lone Indian specialist spinner in the squad, which could hurt SRH, especially on spinning tracks. A lack of depth in the spin bowling department might force SRH to rely heavily on part-time spinners, like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Therefore, it is important for Sunrisers to find a balance in their playing XI and make tactical use of their part-time spinners. Another weakness of SRH is that back-up options in the batting line-up are unproven at IPL yet. Kamindu Mendis, Eshan Malinga, Athrava Taide, and Wiaan Mulder are yet to establish themselves in the cash-rich T20 league, though they have experience of playing in other T20 leagues. The injuries to any of their power-hitters might struggle to find a replacement who could take on the same role and maintain the scoring rate, potentially weakening SRH’s firepower in their batting. Also read: IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season

Opportunities One of the biggest buys for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ishan Kishan, has the best chance to give his best and make a case himself to make a comeback to Indian Team, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2026. Kishan has never been on the radar of BCCI selectors ever since he was removed from the BCCI contract list for players in January 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter has already shown that he is ready to unleash firepower in the IPL 2025 during the SRH intra-squad matches. Another opportunity for SRH is to explore the leadership depth in the squad. Pat Cummins will be leading the team in the IPL 2025, but it is necessary to groom and nurture future captains who can potentially lead the team in the future. Someone like Abhishek Sharma or Nitish Kumar Reddy could be groomed as future leaders, given their growing stature in the team and ability to deliver their best even in pressure situations.

Threats Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to lean on their batting lineup to set or chase big totals. But, their over-reliance on their batters, especially power-bhitters, which could backfire if their batting collapses. In such cases, the bowling must set-up. Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, and Harshal Patel are all aggressive bowlers, while Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar are not quite effective. Any of these five bowlers might have a tendency to concede huge runs in their spell, especially on flat tracks. However, it is important for SRH to ensure that their batting strength is not beaten by incompetent bowling. Another threat for SRH is that their key pacers, including Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins, have a history of injury concerns. Cummins is returning to action after recovering from an ankle injury, which ruled him out of the Champions Trophy 2025. If any of their frontline pacers sideline during the tournament because of injuries, it could significantly impact their pace bowling and balance, compelling them to rely on inexperienced backups who may struggle in pressure situations. Also read: IPL 2025: Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa hail league's impact, predict record-breaking season

