IPL 2025: RCB achieves HUGE Instagram milestone; CSK and MI yet to hit the mark
Royal Challengers Bangalore has become the first IPL team to reach 20 million followers on Instagram, surpassing Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. This achievement comes despite RCB not having won an IPL title.
A massive Instagram milestone for RCB
As IPL 2025 nears its final stage, with battle for top two playoff spots heat up after Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings' defeats, Royal Challengers Bangalore has achieved a significant milestone. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are yet to achieve this mark. This has nothing to do with on-field performances, but rather off-field.
Setting new record off the field
Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians have reached the playoffs. Before the playoffs begin, RCB has set a new record, a feat no other team has achieved. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are yet to win an IPL title, which has been eluding them since the first season of the tournament in 2008, but the franchise has managed to unlock a new achievement off the field.
20 million followers on Instagram
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have become the first franchise to reach 20 million followers on Instagram, making it the most followed IPL team on the platform. Its popularity is soaring, and it's a favorite to win the trophy this year. The three-time IPL finalists consistently performed well in the last 17 seasons of the tournament, but they could never get hold of the coveted trophy. The franchise received a massive boost in its popularity and fan following after the women's team led by Smriti Mandhana clinched their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title in 2024.
Boasts massive fan following despite no IPL trophy
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are far behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Instagram followers race. Despite never winning an IPL title, RCB boasts a massive fan following. RCB is one of the most popular franchises not just in India but across the world, thanks to its association global icons like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers, bold marketing strategies, loyal fan engagement, and a brand identity that celebrates passion, flair, and entertainment.
Where MI and CSK stand behind RCB?
Chennai Super Kings have 18.6 million followers and Mumbai Indians have 18 million on Instagram, placing them second and third, respectively, behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In March this year, RCB became the most followed franchise on Instagram, overtaking their long time rivals CSK.