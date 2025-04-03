Sports

Most-followed IPL team on Instagram: RCB reigns supreme, dethrones CSK

Image credits: ANI

RCB's social media milestone

Royal Challengers Bengaluru becomes the most-followed IPL team on Instagram with 18.1 million followers.

Image credits: ANI

RCB overtakes CSK

RCB surpasses Chennai Super Kings (17.9M) and Mumbai Indians (16.3M) in Instagram dominance.

Image credits: ANI

Rapid growth

RCB jumped from 17M to 18M followers in just 10 days.

Image credits: ANI

Winning on and off the field

RCB's historic victory against CSK in Chennai after 17 years during the ongoing IPL 2025 fueled engagement.

Image credits: ANI

COO Rajesh Menon speaks

"We really want to be present in our fans' lives every day, we want to be relevant, we want to be interesting."

Image credits: ANI

What about other IPL teams

KKR - 7M, SRH - 5.1M, RR - 4.7M, GT - 4.5M, DC - 4.3M, PBKS - 3.7M, LSG - 3.5M

Image credits: ANI

