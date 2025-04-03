Most-followed IPL team on Instagram: RCB reigns supreme, dethrones CSK

Sports
Royal Challengers Bengaluru becomes the most-followed IPL team on Instagram with 18.1 million followers.
RCB surpasses Chennai Super Kings (17.9M) and Mumbai Indians (16.3M) in Instagram dominance.
RCB jumped from 17M to 18M followers in just 10 days.
RCB's historic victory against CSK in Chennai after 17 years during the ongoing IPL 2025 fueled engagement.
"We really want to be present in our fans' lives every day, we want to be relevant, we want to be interesting."
KKR - 7M, SRH - 5.1M, RR - 4.7M, GT - 4.5M, DC - 4.3M, PBKS - 3.7M, LSG - 3.5M
IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT ruined RCB's home match?
Football: Van Dijk to Vlahovic, latest summer transfer rumors
IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How PBKS defeated LSG by 8 wickets?
Mbappe vs Ronaldo: Debut season comparison of Real Madrid forwards