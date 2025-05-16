IPL 2025: Playoff race heats up as 7 teams battle for the top-four spots; Check scenarios
IPL 2025 resumes with seven teams chasing four playoff spots. Gujarat Titans, RCB, and Punjab Kings hold strong positions, while Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, KKR, and Lucknow Super Giants face must-win matches to keep their hopes alive.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
IPL 2025 playoff race heats up
The IPL 2025 is set to resume after being suspended for a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The resumption will take place on May 17, Saturday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
As the season resumes, it is already at the business end with teams fiercely battling for the playoffs spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are already out of the playoffs race, and seven teams are in contention for the top-four finish in the league stage. Every match now carries immense significance as the points table tightens, and margin of errors become razor-thin.
Let’s take a look at playoff scenarios of seven teams who are in contention for the remaining top-four spots in the IPL 2025 league stage.
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans are having an impressive campaign in the IPL 2025, bouncing back from disappointing outings in the last season. The captain-coach duo of Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra has led the team with remarkable strategy and cohesion, helping GT regain their momentum. The Titans are currently at the top of the points table with 8 wins and 3 losses while accumulating 16 points in 11 outings. Gujarat Titans are just a win away from securing their spot in the playoffs. A win in either of the remaining three league stage matches against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings would help them secure their playoffs berth.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are aiming for the maiden IPL title, which has eluded them since the first season in 2008. RCB are having a great campaign, winning 8 matches in their 11 outings and are currently sitting at the second spot on the points table with 16 points. The three-time IPL finalists are just a win away from making the playoffs. If the clash against KKR gets washed out due to rain in Bengaluru, RCB gets one point and becomes the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Apart from KKR, RCB will play final league matches against SRH and LSG.
Punjab Kings
Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings are experiencing a big turnaround after enduring setbacks in the previous editions. The 2014 IPL finalists are currently at the third position on the points table with 7 wins and 3 losses while accumulating 15 points. Their clash against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was abandoned due to security concerns after air raid alerts in the neighbouring regions in Jammu, Pathankot, and Akhnoor amid the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Punjab Kings are on the verge of making the playoffs with three matches left to play against DC, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians
After a disappointing start to the season with just one win in five matches, Mumbai Indians made an incredible comeback with six successive wins and broke into top 4 on the points table. The five-time IPL champions are currently at the fourth spot on the points table with seven wins and five losses while accumulating 14 points in 12 matches. In the next two matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are crucial as Mumbai Indians must secure at least one win to stay in strong contention for a playoff spot, while victories in both matches will virtually guarantee their qualification to the knockout.
Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals had an incredible start to their campaign, winning the first four matches on the trot and were the table toppers. However, the Axar Patel-led side failed to maintain consistency as they won only two matches in their next six outings. Their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad was called off due to rain in Delhi. DC are currently at the fifth spot on the points table with six wins and five losses and accumulated 13 points with a NNR of +0.362 in 11 matches. Capitals’ final three league matches are against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings and they must win at least two of these to keep their playoff hopes alive in the tightly contested race.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders are currently at the sixth spot on the points table with five wins and six losses while accumulating 11 points and have a net run rate of +0.193 in 12 points. The defeat against Chennai Super Kings by just 2 runs dented KKR’s hope of making the playoffs. KKR will play the final league stage matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but they have an arduous task in hand to win both matches and rely on other results going their way to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Lucknow Super Giants
Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants are keeping slim hope of making the playoffs in the IPL 2025. LSG are currently at the seventh spot on the points table with five wins and six losses while accumulating 10 points and have a NRR of -0.469 in 11 matches. LSG are currently in a situation where they have to win the final three league stage matches in order to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the knockout. Their next three matches are against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. If they win only two matches, LSG’s chances of making the playoffs will rely heavily on other results going against their rivals, especially KKR and DC, and on maintaining a superior net run rate.