Image Credit : ANI

The IPL 2025 is set to resume after being suspended for a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The resumption will take place on May 17, Saturday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

As the season resumes, it is already at the business end with teams fiercely battling for the playoffs spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are already out of the playoffs race, and seven teams are in contention for the top-four finish in the league stage. Every match now carries immense significance as the points table tightens, and margin of errors become razor-thin.

Let’s take a look at playoff scenarios of seven teams who are in contention for the remaining top-four spots in the IPL 2025 league stage.