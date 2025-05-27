Image Credit : Getty

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has emerged as one of the finest captains in the ongoing IPL 2025 after leading the team not only to the playoffs but also top two finish on the points table. PBKS secured top two finish after defeating Mumbai Indians in their final league stage fixture and dethroned Gujarat Titans from top of the points table.

Punjab Kings are likely to finish the league stage as the table toppers before Qualifier 1. However, Shreyas Iyer has received recognition from the cricket experts, including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Tom Moody, Ian Bishop, Harsha Bhogle, Robin Uthappa, and to name a few and became favourite .among cricket experts.

How did Shreyas Iyer manage to win the hearts of cricket experts in the ongoing IPL season?