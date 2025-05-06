Image Credit : ANI

Mumbai Indians flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the best batters in the IPL over the years. He has consistently piled up runs in every season of the tournament. The 34-year-old plays fearless and attacking brand of cricket, outfoxing with his 360-degree strokeplay and innovative shot-making

Suryakumar Yadav has often pulled out all shots in his arsenal and demonstrated them with remarkable flair and confidence, leaving the fans and spectators in awe of his creativity on the pitch. One of the shots that has often been considered a trademark of Suryakumar is ‘Supla’ shot, which involves a flick towards the fine short leg or offside, executed with deft wristwork and precise timing

How Suryakumar Yadav managed to execute an innovative shot that was not witnessed neither in domestic nor international cricket for decades?