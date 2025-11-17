Inside Shreyas Iyer’s Rs. 12 Crore 4BKH House With Sneaker Vault & High-Tech Gym [PHOTOS]
A peek Into Shreyas Iyer’s luxury life
Shreyas Iyer is one of India's most promising contemporary cricketers, recognised for his aggressive batting and energetic leadership on the pitch. Born in Mumbai, Iyer polished his skills amid the city's competitive cricket culture, swiftly rising from domestic star to vital player in both the Indian national team and the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Shreyas is well-known among his youthful following for his stylish and fitness-focused lifestyle, as well as his interest in fashion, exercise regimens, luxury motorcycles, and travel. He frequently uploads photos of his workouts, trendy attire, and enjoyable times with colleagues on social media, making him a fan favourite both on and off the field.
Shreyas Iyer moved into this flat in 2020. It is a 4 BHK property valued at approximately Rs. 12 crore.
Interior design
The living and bedrooms are modern yet cosy, boasting warm oak floors, neutral décor, and wide glass windows that allow for natural light and stunning skyline views. A master suite, guest rooms, and a walk-in wardrobe provide convenience and storage.
Personal and gym zones
He can stay fit without travelling to the flat's full gym. The flat has a shoe room with racks and storage to showcase his collection like a tiny gallery.
Views and balcony
A large balcony with chairs and plants provides peaceful high-rise views and a place to unwind after matches and training, completing the image of a modern yet pleasant house.
One of Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai homes' most unusual features is his sneaker vault, which reflects his passion for shoes and style. The sleek, gallery-like area features floor-to-ceiling shelving that displays each pair like a prized possession. The area is elegant due to gentle, concentrated lighting that highlights his trainers' colours and patterns.
The well-organised and well-built space lets him rotate and preserve his valued collection. He sees this sneaker vault as a fun way to express himself off the field.
The cricketer's in-house gym is a fitness enthusiast's delight. His home training facility features reflective walls, high-quality technology, and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow in plenty of sunshine.
Shreyas Iyer's luxurious house in Lower Parel reflects his prosperity, ambition, and lifestyle. His own gym for professional cricket training, a high-tech gaming area and a special shoe collection show his individuality and hobbies.
His home would likely be a sanctuary and healing zone after the devastating on-field mishap that needed hospitalisation and injured his spleen. The Shreyas Iyer mansion stands out among Mumbai celebrity residences with its exceptional location, world-class facilities, and investment possibilities.