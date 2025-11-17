Image Credit : Social Media

Shreyas Iyer is one of India's most promising contemporary cricketers, recognised for his aggressive batting and energetic leadership on the pitch. Born in Mumbai, Iyer polished his skills amid the city's competitive cricket culture, swiftly rising from domestic star to vital player in both the Indian national team and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shreyas is well-known among his youthful following for his stylish and fitness-focused lifestyle, as well as his interest in fashion, exercise regimens, luxury motorcycles, and travel. He frequently uploads photos of his workouts, trendy attire, and enjoyable times with colleagues on social media, making him a fan favourite both on and off the field.

Shreyas Iyer moved into this flat in 2020. It is a 4 BHK property valued at approximately Rs. 12 crore.