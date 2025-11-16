RR owner Manoj Badale opens up on Sanju Samson’s emotional CSK move after Royals’ worst IPL season.

Sanju Samson’s transfer to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has marked one of the most significant trades in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, ending his long association with Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Royals confirmed the move after a disappointing 2025 campaign, their worst in 18 years, which left both player and franchise emotionally drained.

Samson, who joined RR in 2013, was traded to CSK for ₹18 crore. In return, RR secured Ravindra Jadeja for ₹14 crore and Sam Curran for ₹2.40 crore. The decision followed Samson’s candid conversation with RR owner Manoj Badale, where he expressed his desire for a fresh chapter after years of service.

Badale revealed that Sanju Samson first spoke about leaving during a meeting in Kolkata late in the 2025 season. “He was emotionally exhausted. Sanju has given RR nearly 14 years, and after our worst season, he felt it was time to move on,” Badale said in a video message. He praised Samson’s authenticity and commitment, noting his contributions went far beyond runs and sixes.

During his tenure, Sanju Samson scored 4,027 runs for RR, with his best season coming in 2024 when he amassed 531 runs. He captained the side from 2021, leading them to the 2022 final, where they lost to Gujarat Titans. However, playoff success eluded RR in recent years: fifth place in 2023, a Qualifier 2 exit in 2024, and ninth in 2025.

Royals overhaul roster with key retentions and notable exits

The Royals have now reshaped their squad. Retained players include Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-Dre Pretorious, Nandre Burger, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashaswi Jaiswal, and Yudhvir Charak. Jadeja and Curran join this core after the trade.

Meanwhile, RR released Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Donovan Ferreira was also traded out.