IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Revisiting last 5 India-New Zealand encounters in ICC white-ball tournaments

Read Full Article

As India and New Zealand set to clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, let's revisit their last five encounters in ICC white-ball tournaments.

Image Credit: Getty Images



Team India and New Zealand will square in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. India and New Zealand have been considered rivals in the ICC tournaments, given their intense clashes in the knockouts. The Kiwis have often been proved to be a thorn to India, with memorable encounters in the past ICC tournaments. As India and New Zealand gear up for the much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 title clash, let’s rewind to the last five encounters between two sides in the ICC white-ball tournaments. Here are last five encounters between India and New Zealand in ICC white-ball tournaments

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal The 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand was one of the most dramatic knockout matches in the history of the tournament. The match was played for two days due to rain in Manchester. After opting to bat first against India, New Zealand posted a total of 239/8 on a challenging pitch. Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor played crucial knocks of 74 and 67, respectively to ensure that Kiwisi put up a respectable total on the board. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked three wickets while conceding 43 runs in 10 overs. With a target of 240, India were in a shambolic situation of 92/6 when Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) stitched a vital 116-run partnership that gave the Men in Blue hopes of winning the semifinal. However, Jadeja’s dismissal at 208/7, followed by Dhoni’s unfortunate run-out at 216/8 dashed India’s hopes of qualifying for the final as they were bundled out for 221, falling 19 runs short of achieving the target. Matt Henry led New Zealand’s bowling attack with figures of 3/37 in 10 overs, while Trent Boult picked two wickets.

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 India and New Zealand squared off in the Super 12 clash of Group 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue entered this match on the back of the 10-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan. After putting into bat first, India were restricted to a mediocre 110/7 as New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Trent Boult (3/20) and Ish Sodhi (2/17) stifled the Men in Blue’s batting line-up. Ravindra Jadeje was the top-scorer with an unbeaten 26 off 19 balls, while Hardik Pandya scored 23 off 24 balls. With a target of 111, New Zealand easily chased it down in 14.3 overs. Daryll Mitchell was the top-scorer with an innings of 49 of 35 balls. Skipper Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill contributed with the innings of 33* and 20, respectively. For India, Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with two wickets while conceding just 19 runs in four overs. The defeat had put India on the verge of early exit, which eventually happened after finishing third in Group 2 of Super 12.

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. 2023 ODI World Cup Group Stage India and New Zealand met in the group stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup, The two teams met at an ICC tournament two years after India lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final in 2021. After opting to field first, India bundled out New Zealand for 273 despite a valiant innings of 130 off 127 balls by Daryll Mitchell. Mohammed Shami led the Indian bowling attack as he registered a five-wicket haul while conceding 54 runs at an economy rate of 5.4 in 10 overs. Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj scalped a wicket each. With a target of 274, India chased it down in 48 overs. Virat Kohli led the batting with the innings of 95 off 104 balls. Skipper Rohit Sharma (46), Ravindra Jadeja (39), Shreyas Iyer (33), and KL Rahul (27) too contributed to India’s run-chase significantly. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson led the bowling attack with figures 2/63 in 8 overs, while Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry picked a wicket each.

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. 2023 ODI World Cup Semifinal The semifinal was crucial for both India and New Zealand as the Men in Blue were aiming to make it to the final for the first time since 2011, while the Kiwis were looking to qualify for their third consecutive ODI World Cup final. The match took place at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. After opting to bat first, India posted a mammoth total of 397/4, with Virat Kohli scoring 117 off 113 balls, while Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant innings of 105 off 70 balls. Kohli scripted history by becoming the first batter to score 50 ODI centuries, shattering Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 49 tons. For New Zealand, Tim Southee led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 3/100 in 10 overs. With a target of 398, New Zealand were bundled out for 327 despite valiant batting efforts by Daryll Mitchell (134 off 119 balls), Kane Williamson (69 off 73 balls), and Glenn Phillips (41 off 33 balls). For India, Mohammed Shami dismantled Kiwis’ batting line-up as he picked seven wickets while conceding 57 runs at an economy rate of 5.79 in 9.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav picked a wicket each.

Image Credit: Getty Images

5. Champions Trophy 2025 Group Stage The latest face off between India and New Zealand was in the group stage of the Champions Trophy 2025. After putting to bat first, India put up a moderate total of 249/9 despite a valiant 79 off 98 balls by Shreyas Iyer. Apart from Iyer, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel too contributed to India’s batting with the innings of 45 and 42, respectively. For New Zealand, Matt Henry led the bowling attack with figures of 5/42 at an economy rate of 5.20 in 8 overs. Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra picked a wicket each. With a target of 250, New Zealand were dismissed for 205 in 45.3 overs. Kane Williamson played a valiant innings of 81 off 120 balls, but his efforts went in vain, Mitchell Santner was anchoring the innings to help Kiwis chase down the target, but his dismissal turned the tide in India’s favour. For India, Varun Chakravarthy led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 5/42 at an economy rate of 4.2 in 10 overs. Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja scalped a wicket each.

Latest Videos