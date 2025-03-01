IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Gill to Rachin - 6 players to watch out for in a crucial clash

Though the match between India and New Zealand is a dead rubber as both teams have already qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals, the two sides will fight to finish on top of the Group A points table.

Team India and New Zealand will take on each other in the final group stage clash of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2. Though the match between India and New Zealand is a dead rubber as both teams have already qualified for the semifinals, the two sides will fight to finish on top of the Group A points table. Both sides have remained unbeaten in the tournament, with their two successive wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan. With India and New Zealand set to lock horns in the final group stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025, let’s take a look at six players to watch out for.

1. Shubman Gill Shubman Gill has been in incredible form in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Team India vice-captain scored an unbeaten 101 off 112 balls in India’s six-wicket win against Bangladesh. This was followed by 46 off 52 balls against Pakistan, which India won by six wickets in Dubai. Shubman Gill’s form and performance at the top order has been a big positive for Team India and is expected to carry on the momentum into the upcoming clash against New Zealand. Gill is an aggressive top-order batter who can take on bowlers early in the innings while anchoring India’s batting. Once Shubman Gill gets into a rhythm, then he is expected to pose a serious threat to the New Zealand attack on a tricky Dubai pitch, which he has been very much familiar with.

2. William O’Rourke Another player to keep an eye on is none other than New Zealand pacer William O’Rourke. The 23-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker for Kiwis, with 5 wickets at an average of 12.80 and conceded just 95 runs in 20 overs across two matches. His best performance came against Pakistan, registering figures 3/47 at an economy rate of 5.22 in 9 overs. O’Rourke also troubled Bangladesh batters with his disciplined line and length and picked two wickets while conceding 48 runs in 10 overs. William O’Rourke’s ability to fetch the right line and length can make him a serious threat to India’s top-order batters, especially on Dubai pitch that offers early assistance to pacers. O’Rourke is expected to make an impact for New Zealand in the upcoming match against India.

3. Virat Kohli Virat Kohli will look to continue his good form following his match-winning century knock against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Kohli has been in a good form of late and he is someone who steps up for the team on a big stage. He is currently the second leading run-getter for India in the Champions Trophy 2025, amassing 122 runs, including a century, at an average of 122 in two matches. The 36-year-old is one of the best aggressive batters in the world, but he plays calculated shots and adapts to the game situation brilliantly, which was evident in the match against Pakistan. His record against New Zealand is impressive, amassing 1645 runs, including six centuries, at an average of 58.75 in 31 matches. Given his form, Kohli will be key to India’s chances in a crucial match.

4. Rachin Ravindra Rachin Ravindra had a stunning return from injury in the match against Bangladesh, scoring a match-winning knock of 112 off 105 balls. Ravindra suffered an injury on his forehead during the ODI tri-series against Pakistan. He was subsequently ruled out of the series as well as New Zealand’s opening Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan. In the first match since his injury setback, Ravindra showed great composure and stroke, guiding New Zealand to a victory which sealed their spot for the semifinal. The 24-year-old’s ability to counter spin and pace with equal ease can make him a potent threat to India’s bowling attack. His all-round ability adds depth to New Zealand’s line-up, chipping in with crucial overs.

5. Harshit Rana There was a criticism around Harshit Rana’s selection to the playing XI instead of Arshdeep Singh ahead of India’s opening match against Bangladesh. However, Rana shut the critics with his impactful performances in India’s first two group stage matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan. He is currently the second leading wicket-taker for India with 4 wickets at an economy rate of 15.25 in 2 matches. His best performance against Bangladesh, registering figures 3/31 at an economy rate of 4.19 in 7.4 overs. The 22-year-old has impressed with his ability to generate pace and movement off the pitch. Harshit Rana is expected to make an impact in the match against New Zealand.

6. Kane Williamson Kane Williamson is yet to produce impactful performances as he was dismissed for single digit scores in the last two matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh. There were a lot of expectations from the former New Zealand captain to come up with goods following his impressive performance in the ODI tri-series. However, Williamson has struggled to find his rhythm in the Champions Trophy 2025. Considering his vast experience and ability to anchor the innings under pressure, Williamson remains a key player for New Zealand. The talismanic batter will look to put poor performances on his back and deliver an impactful performance against India in a crucial clash. Kane Williamson has a good record against India, amassing 1147 runs, including a century, at an average of 44.11 in 29 matches.



