IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 final: Shubman Gill looks to turn 2023 WC heartbreak into CT glory

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 8, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

India's rising batting sensation Shubman Gill is keen on channelling experience from the 2023 World Cup heartbreak and implementing it against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, the ICC Cricket website reported.

Over a year ago, just one victory separated India from relieving the 2011 heroics achieved under 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni. However, a blitz from Travis Head robbed the Men In Blue from realising their ultimate dream.

Tears and melancholy reverberated from Ahmedabad as Australia outwitted the hosts with a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. It was almost a flawless tournament for the Rohit-led side, winning all nine group-stage games and dominating the Kiwis in the semi-final.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

With another final on India's radar, the number one-ranked ODI batter will try to ensure India's batting can remain on track in the early stages. If he can exhibit his sublime batting skills, Gill could release some of the pressure on their middle order, a factor which can become an overwhelming burden in a tournament decider.

"Obviously, some nerves in that match. (I learned) a lot of things. It was my first ICC Final ... I was very excited," Gill said, as quoted from the ICC.

article_image3

Image Credit: ANI

Gill hinted that he'll draw on the experience of the past setback to ensure he approaches with more patience, and not rush into things.

"(It felt like) I was losing time to dominate in that game. I think in big ICC knockout matches, you can give yourself a little bit more time than you think. We lost (the World Cup Final) in '23 and then won the T20 World Cup (in 2024). So I think we have got good momentum going with us in this tournament," he said.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It's going to be a really exciting game for us, and definitely, if we are able to win this one, I think it would be a great way to end this format this year. It's a very big opportunity for us, and in general, in any ICC tournament or any ICC event that happens, we have a lot of responsibility and a lot of pressure from our fans. And the last two ICC tournaments that we have played, we went on to (make the Final)," he added.

