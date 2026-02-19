India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy emerged as the most impactful performer in the group stage. The 34‑year‑old consistently delivered breakthroughs, finishing with nine wickets at an average of 6.88, a strike rate of 8.0, and an economy of 5.16. His standout spell came against Namibia, where he recorded figures of 3/7 in New Delhi.

Despite bowling his full quota of overs only once, Chakaravarthy is currently the second‑highest wicket‑taker in the tournament, behind USA’s Shadley van Schalkwyk. His ability to strike at crucial moments has been vital in India’s unbeaten run.