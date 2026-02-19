- Home
India remained unbeaten in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026, with several players stepping up. From Varun Chakaravarthy’s mystery spin to Ishan Kishan’s explosive battings, these three stood out in the group stage.
Varun Chakaravarthy
India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy emerged as the most impactful performer in the group stage. The 34‑year‑old consistently delivered breakthroughs, finishing with nine wickets at an average of 6.88, a strike rate of 8.0, and an economy of 5.16. His standout spell came against Namibia, where he recorded figures of 3/7 in New Delhi.
Despite bowling his full quota of overs only once, Chakaravarthy is currently the second‑highest wicket‑taker in the tournament, behind USA’s Shadley van Schalkwyk. His ability to strike at crucial moments has been vital in India’s unbeaten run.
Ishan Kishan
Opening batter Ishan Kishan has been in scintillating form since returning to the side. He began modestly with 20 runs against the USA but exploded in the following matches. Against Namibia, he smashed 61 off 24 balls, and in the high‑pressure clash against Pakistan, he struck 77 off 40 deliveries.
Kishan is India’s leading run‑scorer in the tournament so far, with 176 runs in four innings at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 202.29. His two fifties place him third overall in the run charts, behind Sahibzada Farhan and Aiden Markram. Kishan’s aggressive approach at the top has given India rapid starts and set the tone for their innings.
Suryakumar Yadav
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also played a crucial role. In the opening game against the USA, he rescued his side from 77/6 with an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, guiding India to 161. Since then, he has chipped in with valuable contributions of 32 against Pakistan and 34 against the Netherlands.
Across four matches, Suryakumar has scored 162 runs at an average of 54.00 and a strike rate of 136.13. His ability to anchor the innings while maintaining tempo has been a key factor in India’s success.
