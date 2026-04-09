5 Clear Reasons Triple H’s WrestleMania 42 Booking Failed To Excite the WWE Audience
WWE WrestleMania 42’s buildup has left fans frustrated. From weak storylines to overuse of celebrities, Triple H’s creative decisions have drawn heavy criticism in the weeks leading up to the show.
Randomly Booked Matches Without Proper Build
Traditionally, WrestleMania matches are carefully built over months of storytelling. This year, however, several bouts feel hastily arranged. Gunther vs Seth Rollins was announced without meaningful buildup, while the Intercontinental Championship Ladder match appears designed mainly to showcase younger talent rather than deliver a compelling storyline.
Titles Taking A Backseat In Promos
Championships are usually the centerpiece of WrestleMania feuds, but this year’s creative direction has sidelined them. The CM Punk vs Roman Reigns main event has focused more on personal insults than the World Heavyweight Championship. Similarly, the women’s title feud emphasizes Rhea Ripley’s dynamic with IYO SKY rather than Jade Cargill’s championship reign.
Spoiling Finn Balor’s Demon Return
Fans were eager to see Finn Balor’s Demon persona return at WWE WrestleMania. Instead of keeping it a surprise, WWE announced it on social media, disappointing many. The reveal was seen as a move to boost ticket sales rather than enhance storytelling, undermining what could have been a marquee moment between Balor and Dominik Mysterio.
Limited Appearances From Top Stars
In past years, WrestleMania headliners regularly appeared on weekly shows to build anticipation. This year, Roman Reigns has been absent for much of the buildup despite being in the Night 2 main event. Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi have also been missing from RAW. While limiting appearances may prevent injuries, it has weakened the excitement heading into the event.
Overuse Of Celebrities In Storylines
Celebrity involvement has long been part of WrestleMania, but this year they seem to overshadow the wrestlers. Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll have been inserted into the Undisputed WWE Championship storyline, distracting from Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton’s history. Additional appearances from Lil Yachty and Speed further highlight the imbalance, leaving deserving talents like Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov off the card.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.