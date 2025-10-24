4 WWE Superstars Who Should Challenge Ilja Dragunov After His United States Title Win
Ilja Dragunov’s United States Championship reign could face immediate threats. Four major WWE names stand out as his first challengers.
Randy Orton Looking for One More Big Rivalry
Randy Orton recently teamed with Cody Rhodes in a losing effort against The Vision, consisting of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, on SmackDown. Since then, Orton has been absent from several shows, and questions about his future continue to grow. With retirement looming closer, The Viper needs a meaningful feud to reestablish himself before stepping away.
A clash with Ilja Dragunov would be a marquee showdown. If Orton manages to defeat the new champion, it could give him the momentum he has been searching for. On the other hand, if Dragunov retains against a legend like Orton, it would elevate his credibility and push his reign to new heights.
Damian Priest Desperate to Rebound
Damian Priest has endured a rough stretch in recent weeks. After suffering a punishing defeat to Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing match, compounded by Zelina Vega’s shocking heel turn on SmackDown, Priest has been left scrambling to regain his footing.
A battle with Dragunov would give Priest the chance to reinsert himself into the title picture. For Priest, it’s about proving he still belongs among the elite. For Dragunov, defeating a powerhouse like Priest would further solidify his reign and showcase his ability to thrive against top-tier competition.
Aleister Black’s Dark Path to the Championship
Aleister Black has returned to WWE as one of the most dangerous and unpredictable figures on the roster. His brutal victory over Damian Priest in their Last Man Standing encounter has reignited his momentum, and he now stands as a legitimate threat to anyone holding gold.
A challenge against Dragunov for the United States Championship would be a high-stakes battle. Should Black emerge victorious, it would shock the WWE Universe and propel him to the top of the industry once again. For Dragunov, surviving Black’s relentless offense would prove he can withstand even the darkest forces in WWE.
Solo Sikoa’s Dominance on SmackDown
Solo Sikoa played a pivotal role in Dragunov’s title win, costing Sami Zayn the United States Championship and indirectly crowning Dragunov as the new champion. Since then, Sikoa has made it clear that SmackDown is his territory, running through opponents with the backing of the MFTs.
With Dragunov and Zayn sharing mutual respect, the two could potentially align to take down Sikoa and his faction. Such a storyline would not only test Dragunov’s resolve as champion but also place him in the main event spotlight alongside some of the biggest names on the blue brand.