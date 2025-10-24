Image Credit : Getty

Randy Orton recently teamed with Cody Rhodes in a losing effort against The Vision, consisting of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, on SmackDown. Since then, Orton has been absent from several shows, and questions about his future continue to grow. With retirement looming closer, The Viper needs a meaningful feud to reestablish himself before stepping away.

A clash with Ilja Dragunov would be a marquee showdown. If Orton manages to defeat the new champion, it could give him the momentum he has been searching for. On the other hand, if Dragunov retains against a legend like Orton, it would elevate his credibility and push his reign to new heights.