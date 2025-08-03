Image Credit : Getty

The Viper was expected to shine at SummerSlam 2025, but the spotlight mostly stayed off him. He teamed up with country music artist Jelly Roll to face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Despite the unique pairing, Orton didn’t get the kind of match he’s known for.

Most of the action centered around Jelly Roll’s surprise resilience and involvement, which peaked when he returned after a brutal table spot. But the real blow came when Jelly Roll, not Orton, was the legal man during the final stretch.

He took the pin after Logan Paul landed a Frog Splash. While Orton didn’t get pinned, the creative booking robbed him of any real momentum. At this stage in his career, every match counts, and this wasn’t one to remember.