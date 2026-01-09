4 Things Randy Orton Could Do On WWE SmackDown Tonight To Shake Up The Show
Randy Orton’s return has created buzz on WWE SmackDown. From a surprise match to a shocking heel turn, here are four possible moves The Viper could make tonight that may shape the road to Royal Rumble 2026.
Compete In An Impromptu Match
Randy Orton’s comeback last week saw him interrupt The Miz, and that confrontation could spill over tonight. The A-Lister may demand answers, leading SmackDown’s GM to book an impromptu clash between the two. With WWE’s Europe tour beginning, Berlin fans would relish seeing Orton live in action. A victory would also fuel his momentum heading into the Royal Rumble 2026.
Help Cody Rhodes In His Match
Cody Rhodes faces Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match, and Orton could play a decisive role. If McIntyre resorts to underhanded tactics, The Viper might step in to protect his protégé. An RKO on The Scottish Warrior could tilt the contest in Rhodes’ favor. Such interference would intrigue fans, spotlight Orton, and deepen the storyline between Rhodes, McIntyre, and Orton.
Announce His Royal Rumble Entry
Orton could take the microphone and deliver a heartfelt promo about his return and future goals. He might declare his entry into the Royal Rumble 2026, aiming to headline WrestleMania 42 after last year’s disappointment. This announcement would instantly elevate him as a major contender and add star power to WWE’s build toward the event.
Cost Cody Rhodes His Undisputed WWE Title
The most shocking possibility is Orton finally turning heel on Cody Rhodes. While appearing to help his friend, he could deliver a devastating RKO to Rhodes, allowing McIntyre to seize the Undisputed WWE Championship. Such a betrayal would stun the WWE Universe, ignite headlines, and launch a long-awaited feud between Orton and Rhodes on the road to WrestleMania.
