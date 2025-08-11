4 Signs WWE Could Be Preparing Randy Orton for a Major Heel Turn Soon
Recent WWE booking decisions and storyline hints suggest Randy Orton might return as a ruthless heel.
Orton’s Championship Hunger Still Burns
Randy Orton has chased the Undisputed Championship multiple times in recent years, including a failed challenge against John Cena at Backlash 2025 in his hometown. With Cody Rhodes now holding the gold, a heel Orton could return with an even stronger drive to claim the title, this time without holding back.
Time Away From WWE TV
WWE recently removed Orton from television, and with the Clash in Paris 2025 card already stacked, his absence could be a calculated move. Bringing him back after the event as a heel could instantly shake up SmackDown and put every top name in his crosshairs.
No Heel Turn Planned for Rhodes
Despite rumors after WrestleMania 41, WWE appears committed to keeping Cody Rhodes as a babyface. The company teased a possible heel turn during his feud with John Cena but shifted direction after he reclaimed the Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam 2025. This leaves room for Orton to fill the heel role against him.
Unfinished Business With Cody Rhodes
At Night of Champions 2025, Rhodes defeated Orton in the King of the Ring finals. Their history as mentor and apprentice adds personal stakes, and Orton could use his return to attack Rhodes, mirroring what Drew McIntyre once did, and turn the rivalry into a bitter, heel-driven feud.