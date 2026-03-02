3 6 Image Credit : ANI

Opening record..

Sanju Samson knows how to make an impact in the first few overs. He doesn't try to hit every ball for a boundary like Abhishek Sharma but still scores at a rapid pace. In his World Cup debut against Namibia, he smashed 22 runs off just 8 balls, with three sixes and a four. Then, in the Super 8 against Zimbabwe, he got 24 off 15 balls. Before the West Indies match, he had already scored 46 runs in the tournament at a 200 strike rate. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir even said an opener like Sanju is crucial to cash in on the powerplay. That's why they felt an opener like Sanju was more important than a finisher like Rinku for this match.