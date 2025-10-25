Image Credit : Getty

The aftermath of Crown Jewel 2025 brought unexpected changes. Seth Rollins reportedly sustained an injury during his champion vs. champion clash, which disrupted WWE’s creative direction. The Visionary’s setback forced the company to pull back on a betrayal storyline that had been teased, and it also impacted the rumored WrestleMania showdown between Rollins and Roman Reigns.

With those plans derailed, WWE may have decided to temporarily remove Reigns from television. This gives the creative team time to rework his next major program and build a fresh storyline that fits the new circumstances.