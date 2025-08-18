3 Possible Scenarios That Could Close Out WWE Monday Night RAW Tonight
WWE RAW may feature major twists tonight with chaos, returns, or even a new champion crowned.
A Shocking Title Twist In Women’s Division
The Women’s division has been thrown into uncertainty after Naomi was forced out of her scheduled title defense against IYO SKY last week. With rumors circulating about a possible long-term absence, WWE could decide to take drastic steps on RAW.
One scenario might see the company announce a singles match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to crown a new champion. A surprise interference from Asuka could tip the scales, leading to Ripley finally defeating SKY.
Such a twist would immediately set up a blockbuster defense for the new champion against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris 2025.
A Brutal Return To Aid Jey Uso
While WWE has promoted Jey Uso’s showdown with Bron Breakker, the match could spiral into chaos with Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed hovering nearby.
In this heated atmosphere, Roman Reigns could make his presence felt. Rather than confronting Jey, Reigns might turn his attention to Reed, attacking him mercilessly and giving his cousin the opening to secure victory.
This violent encounter could prompt Adam Pearce to officially announce Reigns versus Reed for the upcoming Clash in Paris 2025, adding even more fuel to the rivalry.
Chaos Erupts Before Clash In Paris 2025
The build toward WWE’s next international premium live event has been intense, with Seth Rollins set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.
On RAW, the four stars could take center stage to deliver fiery promos, only for tensions to boil over. What starts as a war of words could quickly turn physical, escalating into a massive brawl that leaves the ring in complete disarray. Such a finish would set the tone for one of the most anticipated title clashes in recent memory.