The Women’s division has been thrown into uncertainty after Naomi was forced out of her scheduled title defense against IYO SKY last week. With rumors circulating about a possible long-term absence, WWE could decide to take drastic steps on RAW.

One scenario might see the company announce a singles match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to crown a new champion. A surprise interference from Asuka could tip the scales, leading to Ripley finally defeating SKY.

Such a twist would immediately set up a blockbuster defense for the new champion against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris 2025.