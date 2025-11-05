Image Credit : Getty

The free‑agent market also offers a collection of affordable right‑handed outfielders who could complement the Yankees’ roster. Options include familiar faces such as Harrison Bader, Rob Refsnyder and Miguel Andujar, along with veterans like Tommy Pham, Kiké Hernández, Starling Marte and Lane Thomas.

With Trent Grisham and Spencer Jones both hitting from the left side, and Jasson Domínguez still struggling against left‑handed pitching (.530 career OPS despite switch‑hitting), a right‑handed addition could balance the lineup. This approach would provide insurance while still leaving room for Domínguez or Jones to grow into larger roles.