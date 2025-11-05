4 Paths Yankees Could Take To Reshape Their Outfield During This Crucial Offseason
The Yankees face big decisions in the outfield this winter. Here are four realistic options they could pursue.
Exploring the Trade Market Once More
The Yankees have leaned heavily on trades to bolster their outfield in recent years. They landed Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from San Diego in December 2023, then followed up by acquiring Cody Bellinger from the Cubs last offseason. That strategy could again be in play. Names such as Randy Arozarena, Steven Kwan, Adolis García, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Brendan Donovan and Luis Robert Jr. are among the most intriguing possibilities who might be available. If New York wants to stay aggressive, the trade route remains a proven way to add impact talent.
Bringing Back Cody Bellinger
Few players fit the Yankees’ roster as seamlessly as Bellinger. His ability to handle center field provides valuable defensive flexibility, while his left‑handed swing is perfectly suited for Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right. He also makes consistent contact, a welcome contrast to a lineup that often struggles with strikeouts. At 30 years old, Bellinger is entering what could be the strongest free‑agent market of his career. Given his production and versatility, it would hardly be surprising if the Yankees make re‑signing him one of their top priorities this winter.
Adding a Right‑Handed Bat in Free Agency
The free‑agent market also offers a collection of affordable right‑handed outfielders who could complement the Yankees’ roster. Options include familiar faces such as Harrison Bader, Rob Refsnyder and Miguel Andujar, along with veterans like Tommy Pham, Kiké Hernández, Starling Marte and Lane Thomas.
With Trent Grisham and Spencer Jones both hitting from the left side, and Jasson Domínguez still struggling against left‑handed pitching (.530 career OPS despite switch‑hitting), a right‑handed addition could balance the lineup. This approach would provide insurance while still leaving room for Domínguez or Jones to grow into larger roles.
Making a Run at Kyle Tucker
Kyle Tucker headlines this year’s free‑agent class, and his name naturally enters the Yankees’ conversation. The club reportedly offered Juan Soto a massive 16‑year, $760 million deal last offseason before he chose the Mets, so it’s clear New York is not afraid of bold financial commitments. Still, there are reasons to question whether Tucker is the right fit.
Aaron Judge is locked into right field for six more years at $40 million annually, and Tucker does not play center. That would likely leave him in left field, a less premium spot. While Tucker is an excellent hitter, the Yankees may hesitate to invest heavily in a corner outfielder when Bellinger offers more defensive flexibility at a lower cost.